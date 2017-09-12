5 Bridal Gowns That Channel the Timeless Style of Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Dress

Jackie Kennedy is the undisputed, all-American style icon who, to this day, is an example of timeless elegance. And nowhere is this more obvious than the look she donned for her wedding to then-US senator John F Kennedy exactly 64 years ago.

Actually, one of the most recognizable bridal gowns ever came to be only ten days before the big day (which proves last-minute wedding shopping can be a good thing). After a flood destroyed 10 of the 15 wedding garments, including the original bridal gown, fashion designer Anne Lowe created the portrait-neckline dress that Kennedy wore to her nuptials.

The former First Lady accessorized the dress with a diamond bracelet, a gift from her groom, and a family heirloom pearl necklace. A beautiful rose point lace veil and a tiara complemented her look.

While it is rumored that the Kennedy family had a of say in the traditional design of the iconic gown, the bride's grace and beauty sure helped pull it off.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman talks about becoming Jackie Kennedy

