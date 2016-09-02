13 Times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Were a *Picture Perfect* Couple

September 2, 2016 @ 1:00 PM
Look, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner might not be the type of Instagram Couple who sit on each other's laps and lick each other's faces (Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, anyone?), but they serve their own adorable version of goals. Sure, said goals are just super polished and sophisticated—but what else would you expect from a #bosslady business woman and her husband? On that note, here are 13 times Trump and Kushner were the picture perfect couple—and a few times they let loose.
-
1. When they went hiking and looked like this
-
2. When they supported Ivanka's dad. You may have heard of him...Donald Trump?
-
3. When they chilled on a beach and practiced the age old-mantra, "I don't sweat, I sparkle."
-
4. When they had one of their first kisses as husband and wife and it was to-die-for.
-
5. When Kushner tried to hide his drink behind his wife's back and somewhat failed.
-
6. When they wore matching outfits and were totally twinning.
-
7. When Trump went in for an impromptu kiss and Kushner rolled with it.
-
8. When things got a little ~crazy~ at the White House.
-
9. When they took a selfie and it came out perfect.
-
10. When Trump was caught laughing and the picture ended up super sweet and candid.
-
11. When they partied too hard and Trump stole her husband's tie.
-
12. When Kushner dipped his wife and it looked like something out of a bridal magazine.
-
13. When they were papped walking arm-in-arm and you realized their relationship really is this cute.