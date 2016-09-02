13 Times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Were a *Picture Perfect* Couple

Look, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner might not be the type of Instagram Couple who sit on each other's laps and lick each other's faces (Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, anyone?), but they serve their own adorable version of goals. Sure, said goals are just super polished and sophisticated—but what else would you expect from a #bosslady business woman and her husband? On that note, here are 13 times Trump and Kushner were the picture perfect couple—and a few times they let loose.