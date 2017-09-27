Innovative Ways to Recycle Your Wedding Day Flowers

It's nearing the end of your post-reception after party and you and your new spouse are ready to say goodbye to all who shared in your special day. With decorations, lights, and flowers, ready to be taken down, who is it that decides what becomes of the event's most adorned floral arrangements. Distinguished by an infinite variety of types, shades, and sizes, flowers are a seasonal ornament appreciated by all who witness their individual distinctness and beauty. When it comes to weddings, flowers are one of main factors in bringing a couple's vision to life in terms of color scheme, emotional appeal, and décor.

VIDEO: How Much Should Wedding Flowers Cost?

We've asked some of the industry's top floral experts for advice on how to responsibly dispose of wedding day flowers after they say "I Do." Here are some thoughtful tips that will benefit you, your guests, and community.