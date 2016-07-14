Meet the Top 9 Wedding Bouquets

When it comes to your wedding, we know you think of absolutely everything. Every last touch is perfectly planned, timed, and organized. And it all leads up to that one shining moment where you descend the aisle. Everyone rises, your dress is revealed for the first time, and you're holding a bouquet that you thought out and formulated to precision to coordinate with your theme, venue, and personal style. Basically, the bouquet is a big deal!
It can be difficult to nail the right palette, though, and there's certainly no shortage of floral options. So, we asked the experts approved by popular wedding industry resource Carats & Cake to share some of the most beautiful bouquets they've seen, and the themes they fit best. Keep scrolling for some inspo for your big day, and learn to more about how each look was created.
1. The White Hot Bouquet
"All white roses are the 'do anything' bridal bouquet," says David Beahm, founder and creative director of David Beahm Experiences. To create the look, layer roses of different types in varying sizes and slightly different shades of white and cream. This helps it to avoid a "white blob" look, says Beahm. This is a perfect go-to bouquet for any season and any venue.
2. Tropical Splendor
If you plan to read your vows with sand between your toes, this blend of gloriosa and phalaenopsis orchids is the one you should hold. "It's the perfect combination of complementing colors and balanced texture for a tropical, oceanfront wedding," says Reed McIlvaine, owner of Renny & Reed. "Lush jungle-like surroundings inspire the design and the colorful blooms set the tone for the evening."
3. The New Traditional
If your wedding style sways between traditional and modern, this blend of vines and pops of color is for you. "It's a whimsical arm sheaf bouquet created with scabiosa, veronica, blushing bride proteas, jasmine vine, and pink roses," says the design team at Kehoe Designs. "The vibrant spring color pallet is also beautiful for outdoor weddings."
4. The Quintessential Romantic
Did you get proposed to on Valentine's Day? Are your vows made up of quotes from the sweetest love poems? You might be the quintessential romantic and, if so, this is your bouquet. "A bouquet of Sarah Bernhardt peonies, en masse, is for that blushing bride that embraces romance and feminity," says Meredith Perez, co-founder and creative director of Belle Fleur.
5. The Spring Garden Inspired
A wedding in spring? Groudbreaking. Just kidding! There's a reason so many people get married in one of the most stunning seasons of the year and this bouquet is inspired by just that. "This bouquet was designed with spring peonies, ranunculus, spirea, frittalaria, garden rose, and clematis," says Sierra Steifman, owner and creative director of Poppies & Posies. "These flowers work well together and they're all season and often local blooms in the spring."
6. The Fun and Whimsical Floral
If you're a "life of the party" bride, you should carry only the brightest blooms down the aisle. "This bright, fun bouquet filled with dahlia, ranunculus, anemone, astilbe, roses, and lisianthus is perfect for a bride looking for a fun, whimsical bouquet," says Bridget Reale, founder and principal florist at Violet and Verde. "The tonal pink blooms look really beautiful with a pop of vivid greens."
7. The Modern Fall Foliage
What's crisp and cool and stunning all over? Your classic fall wedding. "Tons of rich texture and the orange, peach, and lavendar combination is gorgeous in the fall," Ara Farnam-Levinson, owner and creative director of Rock Paper Scissors Events, says of this bouquet made up of patience garden roses, orange ranunculus, spray roses, lavender, seeded eucalyptus, and rosemary.
8. The Winter Wonderland Arrangement
From the greenery to the white snow, a winter wedding comes with a slew of bouquet inspo. "If you're having a holiday wedding, incorporate seasonal greens like pine or magnolia, and really embrace the season," says Carrie Wilcox, owner of Carrie Wilcox Floral Design. "The beautiful nerines will make you think of snowflakes and the paper whites will give your bouquet a beautiful scent."
9. The Farm Fresh Bouquet
For the passionate and creative bride, a colorful fresh bouquet is the only way to go. "The flowers used in the bouquet include Iceland poppies, romantic antique garden roses, scale spray roses, ranunculus, strawberries, passion vine, and sweet peas," says Brooke Harrington, lead designer at Valley Flora. "This is perfect for the bride that might be a foodie, gardener, or a color lover."