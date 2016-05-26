10 Popular Wedding Flowers and the Meanings Behind Them

Throughout history and mythology, flowers have emerged as symbols of everything from purity and faithfulness to wisdom and joy. And there is no better way to make your big day even more special than opting for blooms that convey you and your future husband’s love for one another. Here, we rounded up ten of the most popular wedding flowers and the meanings behind them.
-
1. Anemone
Legend has it that Anemonies (Greek for “windflowers”) sprang from Aphrodite’s tears when she was mourning Adonis’ death. Nowadays, though, the flower is a symbol of anticipation and is believed to bring good luck.
-
2. Amaryllis
While in a lot of cultures, this stunning flower symbolizes beauty, the red Amaryllis, in particular, means passion and love.
-
3. Bird of paradise
We can guarantee you that this tropical flower will not remain unnoticed by your wedding guests due to its resemblance of, well, a bird. And it symbolizes something that every marriage is based on—faithfulness.
-
4. Calla Lily
The white Calla Lily is undoubtedly one of the most popular wedding flowers and for a good reason— the color is associated with purity and innocence while the bloom itself is a symbol of beauty.
-
5. Chrysanthemum
If you decide to include Chrysanthemums in your floral arrangements, you’ll be sending a message of joy and fidelity.
-
6. Gardenia
Named after botanist Alexander Garden, these fragrant flowers are associated with purity, joy, and love.
-
7. Iris
For ancient Egyptians, the Iris was the flower that symbolizes their connection to heaven and today it is associated with wisdom and faith.
-
8. Sunflower
The beautiful yellow bloom that is always facing the sun indicates good luck and happiness in Chinese culture, and elsewhere—positivity and strength.
-
9. Tulip
This cup-shaped flower comes in so many beautiful colors and signifies a perfect and all-enduring love.
-
10. Begonia
Discovered by the French botanist Charles Plumier, the begonia’s name actually suggests caution, but the flower is also often associated with harmony