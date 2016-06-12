These 4 Wedding Photos Are Guaranteed to Rack Up Likes on Instagram

If you've been dreaming about your wedding your whole life, then you should make certain that no blissful moment goes uncaptured on the big day. And while there are a plethora of important photo-ops to take, some are statistically proven to garner more Instagram likes than others. We recently spoke with resident bridal guru Abby Larson, the brains behind the popular wedding site Style Me Pretty (and the accompanying gorgeous Instagram account), about the must-take 'grams you need to snap before you walk down the aisle, or observe from your seat. "Instagram is unique because people are becoming their own art directors," she told InStyle. "Whether you're a guest or part of the bridal party, you want to get the perfect shot." Read on below for her four can't-miss pics.
-
1. THE BOUQUET
For a truly eye-catching 'gram—and one of Larson's personal favorites—get an up-close shot of the bride's floral arrangement against the backdrop of her dress.
-
2. THE BRIDAL PARTY
"Definitely get one with just the girls—especially if they're wearing mismatched dresses," says Larson. "That was a big trend at Bridal Fashion Week this season."
-
3. THE HORS D'OEUVRES
According to Larson, anything food-related performs very well. Bonus points if it's something unique, like a mini lobster roll or roasted tomato soup in a shot glass with a mini grilled cheese sandwich on top.
-
4. A KISS
Whether it's the kiss that seals the deal or just any smooch on the day-of, "any good kiss is always a good moment," says Larson.