These 4 Wedding Photos Are Guaranteed to Rack Up Likes on Instagram

If you've been dreaming about your wedding your whole life, then you should make certain that no blissful moment goes uncaptured on the big day. And while there are a plethora of important photo-ops to take, some are statistically proven to garner more Instagram likes than others. We recently spoke with resident bridal guru Abby Larson, the brains behind the popular wedding site Style Me Pretty (and the accompanying gorgeous Instagram account), about the must-take 'grams you need to snap before you walk down the aisle, or observe from your seat. "Instagram is unique because people are becoming their own art directors," she told InStyle. "Whether you're a guest or part of the bridal party, you want to get the perfect shot." Read on below for her four can't-miss pics.