The 15 Most Popular Wedding Registry Items Right Now

Whether you're newly engaged or have multiple save-the-dates plastered to your fridge, one of the most important things to consider when contemplating the big day is what to give the happy couple (or, if you're the bride-to-be, what you'd ideally wish to receive). While most dutiful guests tend to stick to the registry (it's way less reliable than going rogue), if you want to back up your gift of choice with some hard data, online wedding registry Zola gathered the top 15 items recently purchased on its site. Read on below to find out what's trending. Spoiler alert: Kitchenware is having a moment.
1. Covered Rectangular Casserole Dish
This elegant enameled dish is sure to add a pop of color to even the dullest kitchen countertop.
Le Creuset, $100; zola.com
2. SIX-PIECE TOWEL SET
Fun fact: This cotton-polyester blend set, complete with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, dries 40 percent faster than your average towel.
Welspun, $32; zola.com
3. Individual Stackable Ramekin
Portion control just got a whole lot chicer: With these ombré ramekins, individually-sized entrées will look wonderfully appetizing and stay warm (the stoneware helps maintain heat).
Le Creuset, $15; zola.com
4. TWO-PERSON MEAL PLAN
Suggest reinventing the wheel for date night with a subscription to Blue Apron, a recipe delivery service that ships bulk ingredients along with handy step-by-step instructions. Seamless, be damned.
Blue Apron, starting at $120; zola.com
5. BISTRO CAFE 5-PIECE FLATWARE SET
The best part about this sleek stainless steel set? It's dishwasher-safe.
Dansk, $30; zola.com
6. PURE CHAMPAGNE FLUTE
This geometric glass is not only gorgeous to look at, it's durable, too. Special Tritan titanium technology renders it chip- and scratch-resistant, so cheers away.
Schott Zwiesel, $78/set of 6; zola.com
7. ARTISAN SERIES TILT-HEAD STAND MIXER
Consider this mixer the Lamborghini of kitchen appliances. Equipped with a 325-watt motor, it ensures all ingredients will be thoroughly blended.
KitchenAid, $350; zola.com
8. ULTRA POWER 5-SPEED HAND MIXER
For a less arduous baking endeavor, this portable hand mixer with stainless-steel turbo beaters is a great option.
KitchenAid, $40; zola.com
9. SLATE CHEESE BOARD
This rustic, farmhouse-style board provides the perfect backdrop for an array of charcuterie.
Brooklyn Slate, $33; zola.com
10. AREZZO 5-PIECE PLACE SETTING
This lustrous set zhooshes up even the most casual tablescape.
Fortessa, $60; zola.com
11. DIAMOND CHAMBRAY KITCHEN TOWEL
These colorful towels, woven from organic cotton, lend a cheerful air when hung over an oven door.
Coyuchi, $15/set of 2; zola.com
12. MONTHLY WINE CLUB
Suggest that every night be wine and cheese night with this curated wine subscripion service.
Club W, starting at $50; zola.com
13. MICHELANGELO PITCHER WITH COOLING TUBE
Thanks to a handy cooling tube, this artfully shaped pitcher will keep drinks cold all night long.
Luigi Bormioli; $25; zola.com
14. ROUND CLASSIC WAFFLE MAKER
With this stainless steel waffle maker, making breakfast is as easy as a few simple steps. Simply whip up the batter, pour it onto the nonstick baking plates, and wait for the lights to indicate when it's ready to eat.
Cuisinart, $30; zola.com
15. LOGIC CAST IRON SKILLET
No kitchen is complete without a cast iron skillet. This one will quickly become a go-to for frittatas, steaks, and even fried chicken, if the mood strikes.
Lodge, $30; zola.com