These 3 Apps Can Save You Major Money on Your Wedding

The excitement of an engagement and the fun of starting to plan a wedding often comes alongside a major reality check—planning your nuptials can put a serious dent in your bank account. From finding the perfect gown to choosing a caterer to hiring a band to decorating your venue, chances are your most consistent form of pre-wedding cardio will be whipping out your checkbook. But there are a few ways you can use your smartphone to help control the rising costs. Cue the Champagne: Here are three super smart apps that will help you shrink the mounting bills without having to choose paper plates over fine china for the reception.
1. Tradesy
There's no doubt that your wedding dress is one of the most important purchases you'll make leading up to the big day. But it can also be one of the most expensive, particularly if you're seeking a designer gown. Enter Tradesy, the web and mobile platform that lets users buy and sell gently used items for a fraction of their original cost. Tradesy recently launched a genius weddings section, which lets brides browse once-worn dresses, shoes, and accessories from designers including Vera Wang, Jenny Yoo, and Badgley Mischka. Tradesy even offers bridesmaid dresses, invitation resources, and reception decor.
2. WeddingDJ
Many brides and grooms trim down on ceremony and reception costs by forgoing a band or DJ and simply curating an iPad playlist to keep guests grooving instead. The only problem? You run the risk of music cutting out or accidental taps on the screen interrupting the flow. Instead, download the WeddingDJ app, which helps you curate the perfect songs using iTunes for every moment, from your entrance through the last dance. Slow fades between tracks make the progression of songs feel natural and guests can even request songs throughout the event.
3. The Bouqs Co.
Wedding flowers can cost upwards of $2,000 on average, which is a hefty price tag for blooms that are likely to wilt shortly after the cake is cut and the heels come off. On-demand floral service The Bouqs Co. offers stems cut straight from the farm and hand-delivered to your venue, which guarantees they'll not only last longer but will save you big bucks with wedding packages that start at just $499. The Bouqs' offerings include arrangements for the bride and groom, wedding party flowers, and centerpieces.