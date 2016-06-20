These 3 Apps Can Save You Major Money on Your Wedding

The excitement of an engagement and the fun of starting to plan a wedding often comes alongside a major reality check—planning your nuptials can put a serious dent in your bank account. From finding the perfect gown to choosing a caterer to hiring a band to decorating your venue, chances are your most consistent form of pre-wedding cardio will be whipping out your checkbook. But there are a few ways you can use your smartphone to help control the rising costs. Cue the Champagne: Here are three super smart apps that will help you shrink the mounting bills without having to choose paper plates over fine china for the reception.