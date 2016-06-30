How to Make DIY Paper Flower Pom Wedding Centerpieces

When planning my November 2015 wedding, I looked for fun alternatives to traditional fresh flower centerpieces. After a bit of searching, I stumbled upon these do-it-yourself paper flower pomanders (“poms”) and instantly fell in love.

Though I used them for my big day, these paper flower pom centerpieces are great for any occasion, easy to make, and are a nice change from the ordinary table decoration.

To make them, you will need:

-Round styrofoam balls (5 inches or larger)

-Scissors

-Colored cardstock

-Plastic pearls or gems for centers

-Candle stick holder or small vase

-Glue gun

-Glue sticks

-Spray paint (optional)

-Colored tissue paper (optional)

-Spray adhesive (optional)

-Flower template from Lia Griffith.com

Let’s get started!

Step 1: Gather your flowers

Print the flower template on several sheets of cardstock and with your scissors, cut each flower. For a 5-inch ball, you will need at least 40 flowers, or 3 copies of the 2-sheet template.

Photo by Deanne Kaczerski

Following the instructions provided with the template, curl the tips of the flower petals with the edge of the scissor, and glue the tabs on the petals together to form a cone.

For the larger flowers, you can glue a smaller flower inside to make double petals, but that’s entirely up to you.

Photo by Deanne Kaczerski

Step 2: Prepare Your Styrofoam (Optional)

Select a colored tissue paper that’ll complement the cardstock flowers, and spray with spray adhesive.

Place the styrofoam ball in the center and completely cover with the tissue paper. Don’t worry if there are areas of bulk paper, it won’t be visible.

Photo by Deanne Kaczerski

Step 3: Apply your flowers

With a hot glue gun, adhere your paper flowers in whatever pattern you wish onto your styrofoam. Be sure to leave approximately 2 inches of untouched area to the bottom of your ball.

Step 4: Give your pomander height.

After spray painting your candle stick holders to your desired color (optional), hot glue the cleared space of your styrofoam ball to the mouth of the candle holder. Let dry.

*Tip* by flattening out the bottom, the candle stick holder will have a better grip.

Step 5: Decorate your pomander!

Add a drop of hot glue to the center of your flowers and place your plastic pearls or gems for a finished look.

Photo by Deanne Kaczerski

Once dried, go back to your flowers and remove any stray, dried glue and you’re all set!