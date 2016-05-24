8 Stunning Smoky Eye Looks You'll Want to Steal for Your Wedding

Looking for the perfect smoky eye inspo for your upcoming wedding? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Scroll down for eight seriously stunning celebrity makeup looks that aren't your average smokeshow.
-
1. Adriana Lima
Lima’s classically flawless eye look requires a skinny streak of perfectly applied black liquid liner and mega lashes. The trick to this beauty, is to keep the rest of the lid pretty neutral, only using a touch of taupe and then creating a well-defined brow.
-
2. Kim Kardashian
Instead of going with a heavy top lid, Kim’s MUA kept things super smudgey on the bottom. Extending the wing on the side and incorporating bronze hues finished off the look.
-
3. Jaime King
Who says pink is just for lips and cheeks? King pulls off the rosy shade like a pro on her eyes.
-
4. Jessica Chastain
Metallic copper looks stunning on blue and green-eyed gals (and redheads like Chastain).
-
5. Katy Perry
OK, so this look is definitely smoky, but Katy takes it to the next level with an exaggerated V and strong brow.
-
6. Kate Hudson
A shimmery champagne lid pairs beautifully with a dark berry pout.
-
7. Selina Ebanks
Soft lilac, so pretty and unexpected — definitely a winning option for the girliest of brides.
-
8. Emily Ratajkowski
If you’re going for classic drama and sex appeal, channel Emily Ratajkowski’s old Hollywood vibe.