Breathtaking Ceiling Decoration Ideas For Your Wedding

With so many factors involved when throwing a wedding, there’s a multitude of ways that couples can really wow their guests. Some choose to go out on their centerpieces, dresses, invitations, or entertainment. While others go above and beyond on, well, everything. One unique way to really elevate your party is to do something special with the ceiling decor. You don’t see this all the time—probably because it can cost you a pretty penny and the logistics of installing something grand can be complicated, and you do have to make sure that nothing lands on your guests’ heads, after all. But if you have the room in your budget for this expense, we say go for it. The impact it’ll have is hard to surpass, no matter how many tiers your cake has or how cool that food truck that rolls up at the end of the night is. Plus, your photos will look in-cre-di-ble.
We sought out wedding planner Shannon Leahy for a range of ways that couples can deck out their ceiling decor. Scroll down for some brilliant ideas from someone who knows a thing or two about an impressive overhead setup.
-
1. Paper Butterflies
“Thousands of colorful paper butterflies hung over a custom dance floor for this stunning daytime wedding,” explains Leahy, of this beautiful installation by Sillapere. “The groom surprised the bride with a special song on the ukulele and the butterflies softly swayed in the breeze overhead.”
-
2. Hanging Garden
We love the cozy vibe diners must’ve felt with a low-hanging installation over their heads at this romantic event. “A custom structure hung over the long head table at this wedding,” explains Leahy. “Flowers and gold light bulbs hung over diners to create an epic hanging garden.”
-
3. Draped Fabric
In this case, fabric was the couple’s best friend. “This wedding was in an industrial warehouse that was an old Ford Factory. We converted the space with draping and carpet. The custom-made chandelier I designed for over the dance floor was octagonal in shape and hung with thousands of crystals to create a beautiful reflection in the evening.” Who knew a bit—or in this case, a lot—of fabric could transform a space so drastically.
-
4. Mirrored Flowers
“Thousands of real flowers and Edison bulbs hung over and were reflected on top of a gold mirror dance floor to create the effect of dancing in an infinity mirror of flowers,” says Leahy of this totally magical set up. “The effect and aroma of the flowers was breathtaking.”
-
5. Floating Planters
Sometimes less it more, as in the case of these potted arrangements that soften an industrial space. “These flower arrangements were suspended in custom-designed crochet planter hangers. The gorgeous florals created a unique bohemian installation overhead.”