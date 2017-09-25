11 Over-the-Top Wedding Cakes That Totally Stole the Show

Most couples seemingly opt for smaller, more "compact" wedding cakes. You know, the kind of cake that is camera-friendly, and not intended to feed all of their guests—that's what the kitchen cake is for—allowing them to afford a beautiful, impressive confection without breaking the bank. Or, maybe they decide to go in a completely different direction and forego the cake entirely.
But there is always going to be those couples who want everything at the wedding to be over the top, including their wedding cake. And to do this, they'll be sure to feature an enormous, multi-tier, over 100-lbs, embellished cake at their reception. These have been the norm in royal and celebrity weddings for decades. In fact, it seems that if you didn't need a ladder to reach its top, the cake wasn't fabulous enough.
Take Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene, for example, who married in July of 2011. Their soft pink cake was so impressive that the press was asking, at the time, if it was the world's biggest piece of wedding confection. It featured 110 pounds of strawberries, 2,000 edible flowers, and was a total showstopper.
Now scroll down to see 11 of the most impressive wedding cakes in history that will leave you completely speechless.
Duke of Kent and Katharine Worsley
The chief baker and confectioner to Terry's, the York caterers, putting the finishing touches to this 180-pound, 5-feet high cake.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana
The 5-tier cake was created by Belgian pastry chef S. G. Sender, and weighted 225 pounds.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip
The Queen's wedding cake weighted 500 lbs and took two weeks to make.
The Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece
This cake was 9-feet tall and featured silver pillars.
Joan Benny And Seth Baker
The New York Times dubbed their 1954 nuptials "Hollywood's most lavish wedding in eight years" and the cake certainly lived up to that description.
Robert Sargent Shriver Jr. and Eunice Mary Kennedy
You know your wedding cake is too big when your bride needs a step stool to cut it.
Priscilla and Elvis Presley
The Presleys' 6-tier sponge wedding cake was filled with apricot marmalade and a kirsch flavored Bavarian cream.
Tiny Tim and Vicky Budinger
Tiny Tim and his 17-year old bride Vicky Budinger married on live television in 1969.
Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker
Can you tell this wedding cake is about to feed 500 people?
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert
Not only was the royal couple's cake humongous but it was also topped with a cornucopia, flowers, and stars.
Nene and Gregg Leakes
The reality stars opted for a custom 10-tier cake filled with vanilla cream when they remarried in 2013.