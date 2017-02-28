How to Work Red Carpet Trends Into Your Bridal Look

Now that the Oscars are behind us and awards season has officially come to an end, we can all take a deep breath and move on with our lives. Honestly, it's been a busy and stressful few months (especially for the cast of La La Land) but we're not just talking movies.
Fashion has had some major moments on the red carpet, at times leaving us completely speechless (we're looking at you Naomi Harris). And while every celebrity wore a unique gown that was custom-made, we noticed a few trends popping up with every award show that passed. So we joined forces with Amber Silva and Dawn Silva Rigney, owners of the uber stylish bridal boutique Kinsley James in California, to bring you the chicest red carpet trends from this awards season, as well as ways to work them into your wedding day look.
-
1. Ruffles
"Ruffles can be ultra feminine and sweet, but the ruffles we're seeing on the red carpet and in bridal wear right now are very sexy and sophisticated. Just remember: a little bit can go a long way."—Dawn Silva Rigney
-
2. Sheer panels
"This is a super sexy trend that we're seeing in bridal and on the runway, and it's surprisingly flattering. The sheer panels in the gowns give the illusion of bare skin, but the sheer netting actually gives the skin an airbrushed effect, which will make you look like a beautifully toned movie star."—Dawn Silva Rigney
"Depending on the cut-out or sheer panel, it has a way of accenting features really well. Curved cut-outs along both sides of the body accent the waist and make it look smaller."—Amber Silva
-
3. Plunging necklines
"This trend is certainly not for the shy bride! A dramatic plunging neckline is a very powerful, strong, and sexy statement."—Amber Silva
-
4. Capes
"Capes are our favorite red carpet look! For your big day, a removable cape allows you to cover up for the ceremony and then wow guests at the reception by revealing a sexy, backless gown."—Amber Silva
-
5. Art Deco
"Our favorite way to channel Art Deco glamour is with intricate beading. While we love a full-on vintage look, you can easily keep it fresh and modern with minimal accessories and undone hair."—Amber Silva
-
6. Long sleeves
"You don't need to bare all to look sexy on your big day. It's all about balance. If a bride is going for a deep, plunging neckline or a bare back, we often suggest a dress with a slim, long sleeve to keep them from feeling too exposed."—Amber Silva