Here's How to Wear Black on Your Wedding Day

Among the many trends we spotted during Bridal Fashion Week, one in particular stood out from the very beginning. We're talking about about bringing a decidedly un-matrimonial color—black—to bridal fashion. We have to admit, it totally surprised us because we're so used to seeing designers simply revive vintage silhouettes or make other safe choices. There were lots of versions of the trend—from the all-black gown Reem Acra sent down the runway to just incorporating elegant black accents into an all-white look at Marchesa, for example.

Naturally, we had to investigate and we reached out to one of the first designers who showed black-and-white designs at Bridal Fashion Week—Romona Keveza.

Her new bridal line, Romona, launched on April 20, and there's so much to love about it, including the price point ($1,200-$2,600). The collection is made exclusively of white silk shantung taffeta and mikado, and features optional black details such as sashes, belts, and ribbon chokers that give it a certain French vibe, which, it turns out, was exactly what the designer had in mind.

"I used the Parisian theme [for a bride] who’s fun and charming. The Romona line is about being your own bride. Be whoever you want to be. The dresses are blank canvases," Keveza told InStyle.com. "This season I wanted to show brides how you can accessorize the dress and truly be your own bride in it."

The collection also shows that you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to do that. Instead of opting for expensive shoes or a statement necklace, Keveza suggests a trip to the nearest arts and crafts store.

"A little black ribbon around the neck, little black buttons that go down the back of the dress, these are simple little things you can do to give [your look] that punch, to give it that vivaciousness."

Money aside, another reason to go for something black instead of blue, is if your groom is wearing a black tuxedo, this is a great way to coordinate your looks.

And if you think that black and white is too classic of a combination for some types of weddings, Keveza may not quite agree with you.

"There are so many different places where you can wear the black and white trend. It’s not just for one type of venue," she says, and offers proof.

For a formal look, Keveza suggests adding a black trim to your veil or black buttons down the back of your ball gown.

For a vineyard wedding, you could wear her halter dress with a ribbon or accentuate it with a black cape or a beautiful sweater.

If you're getting hitched in a country club, opt for a dropped waist gown and accessorize it with a sash. Alternatively, you could wear an oversized bow at the back with streamers going down.

For a city hall-appropriate outfit, a short white dress and a simple black ribbon choker will look so chic.

As Keveza put it, it's all about the accents.

"Depending on how it’s done, black can look very bridal, " she says. "I want to encourage brides to get out of that white box. White is only something we’ve been wearing for about 120 years. Maybe with these little accents of black and white, we’ll help brides edge out of that box and start thinking about other options."