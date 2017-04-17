How to Create Unique and Beautiful Boutonnieres

Dear brides, we can assure you that on your wedding day, all eyes will be on you. And we're pretty sure that your groom knows that, too. But this doesn't mean you can't put in some effort and time into making sure your guy (and his friends) look their best.
When it comes to aesthetics, flowers, your bouquet, and the table centerpieces will take center stage, but the gents' boutonnieres are an important element from the overall decor as well. And they are actually a great (and easy) opportunity to match your and your S.O.'s wedding looks, by incorporating an element from your bridal bouquet into his boutonniere.
We asked the florists and event designers at Carats & Cakes for their best tips on how to create not-your-average boutonniere.
-
1. Size Matters
“The more creative, the more diminutive a bout' has to be. The critical thing to remember is that a bout' shouldn’t eclipse the shoulder line in any way, shape, or form.”—Calder Clark, owner and creative director, Calder Clark
-
2. Complement Your Bouquet
“A boutonniere can tie together the whole look of your wedding style. Incorporating your bouquet design into your guy's boutonniere can make him feel just as special as you will on your wedding day.”—Brooke Osborn, wedding director, The Hidden Garden Floral Design
-
3. Mix & Match
“Boutonnieres for your grooms, groomsmen, and family should all look like they are a part of the same celebration when it comes to staying within one color family. However mixing up flower varieties and shapes creates interest and allows everyone to have their very own special little design!”—Christine Janda, planner, designer and florist, Christine Janda Design & Events
-
4. Wrap It Up
“Wrapping the stems with textures or fabrics adds a little something extra to an already beautifully arranged boutonniere. Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for, twine, leather, lace, satin, and velvet are beautiful options to work with.”—Kate Ryan and Chelsea Dillon, partners, Gold Leaf Event Design & Production
-
5. Keep It Masculine
“With boutonnieres it's all about the texture. Berries, seeds, or small buds create wonderful contrast within floral design and help keep your guy's personal blooms masculine.”—Alise Davis, owner and principal designer, Olive Willow Designs
-
6. Make It Light
“Most of our grooms are looking for a lightweight boutonniere that doesn't feel like they are going to their high school prom. Gone are the days of big rose boutonnieres. We opt for lighter flowers with an emphasis on texture, so it's not just one flower you are enjoying.”—Yumiko Fletcher, owner and creative director, Hana Floral Design
-
7. Don’t Be Afraid of Color
“I love incorporating a pop of color. This simple one with burgundy astilbe paired with hypericum berries and sword fern is one of my favorite combinations.”—Diana Venditto, owner, Eventi Floral & Events
-
8. Go Green
“Greenery, the Pantone color of year, makes for a perfect, on-trend boutonniere.”—Ashley Culicchia Cash, creative director, The Graceful Host
-
9. Go for the Unexpected
“Try using something unexpected like a succulent. Not only is it long lasting and sturdy, you can also embellish or leave it natural to suit your color palette.”—Tiffany Siladke, owner, Foraged Floral