How to Incorporate Jokes Into Your Wedding Speech Without Going Too Far

Dobrina Zhekova
Aug 14, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Giving a wedding speech can be nervewrecking. Or as Josh Womack puts it, it is "the closest chance a best man or maid of honor will have to performing stand-up in their lifetime." And unless your name is Louis C.K. or Ricky Gervais, performing stand-up is not an easy task.

Womack knows a thing or two about that. Not only is he a professional comedian, but, four years ago, he co-founded Laugh Staff, a company that works with stand-up comedians whose only goal is to help you write the funniest wedding speech. 

That's why we reached out to him on how to bring down the house next time you're up in front of a hundred people waiting for your toast.

"One of the best joke-writing techniques is to have the ‘laugh trigger’ be the last word in the sentence. Almost like late-night monologue jokes, the last word is what makes the joke fall off, so to speak," suggests Womack. "For instance: Growing up, my sister and I had what you’d call a 'tumultuous relationship.' We fought, we screamed, we pulled hair…basically everything you see on the E! Network."

Don't be afraid to push the envelope— in a tasteful way, of course. Here's the example he gave that a best man can use:

"Christine, I want to thank you, for being... well patient, very patient. It only took Todd 10 years to propose. I guess he was on the PhD path when it came to marriage but I think we can all agree that his cheekbones and Dad Bod were well worth the wait."

And speaking of tastefulness, here's Womack's rule of thumb for not crossing the line: "If you're rating your speech as a movie, it should be PG-13— just enough humor to zing but not hurt someone's feelings."

This means you should probably stay away from jokes about politics, sexual conquests, or health scares.

