How to Dazzle at a NYE Wedding for Under $500

If you’re invited to a New Year’s Eve wedding, you can expect it’s going to be a wild party with lots of dancing and champs! You might be wondering: Wait, what do I even wear? Can I still wear something sparkly? Can it still be fun? The answer is yes. Absolutely!
A NYE wedding is the perfect occasion to bust out the glamour—just be sure not to wear any shades of white, so you don’t upstage the bride. Other than that, have fun and let your personality shine. Here are some of our favorite festive elements to incorporate as a guest to a New Year’s Eve wedding.
1. Metallics
You can never go wrong with a metallic. If you tend to feel nervous about wearing black to a wedding, don’t be. At a NYE wedding, it’s completely acceptable, and a black metallic dress would be stunning. Play around with other variations of metallic hues such as gold, rose gold, silver, and even a navy or plum.
2. Sequins
What’s more festive than sequins? Go big with a full-on sequin dress or give just a taste with a more subdued sequin pattern. Choosing darker, more neutral colors is another way to pull them if you don’t want to be too flashy.
3. Feathers
We love the idea of working feathers into your wardrobe. From a feathered hem to a feathered clutch, it’s a playful way to reflect your personality. You better come dance floor–ready if you’re wearing feathers!
4. Velvet
Maybe sparkle and shine isn’t your thing! An on-trend alternative we adore is velvet. It’s sophisticated, chic and even a little sexy if you want it to be.
