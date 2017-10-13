7 Times Celebrity Groomsmen Made Our Hearts Skip a Beat

Being invited to be someone's bridesmaid or groomsman is an honor not just to us, ordinary people, but to celebs as well. And while we've diligently documented every single female celebrity who has walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid, it's about time we pay some attention to the gents as well.
It's interesting to note that, in the good old days, groomsmen actually served as security escort to the bride. Their role was to make sure she got to the groom's house safe and sound. Of course, nowadays, their role is to support the groom on his most special day regardless of their celebrity status.
Now take a look at seven famous groomsmen who not just fulfilled their wedding duties but looked dapper while doing it.
-
1. Prince Harry
Speaking of men in uniform, when Prince William tied the knot in 2011, he asked his brother to be his best man. And Harry did not disappoint. Apparently, he paid tribute to William "the Dude" and Catherine "the Duchess" in his speech. We wonder if Harry will return the honor and ask William to be his best man if he marries Meghan Markle.
-
2. James Middleton
The youngest of the Middleton siblings had an usher role at his sister, Pippa's wedding, but it was also reported that he joined his father and the groom's best man to deliver a speech at the reception. Judging by this picture, he's not just a wonderful brother, but the perfect son as well.
-
3. Ed Westwick
In 2016, The Gossip Girl actor was a groomsman at his friend's wedding and, naturally, dressed impeccably for the part. After all, if there's anyone who we will never get tired of seeing in a suit, that's Chuck Bass.
-
4. David Beckham
This photo of David Beckahm at his friend's 2003 wedding proves that Becks just doesn't have a bad photo however old it may be.
-
5. Joe Manganiello
Not that we've doubted that Manganiello could ever look bad in a suit, but thanks to Sofia Vergara who posted this beautiful photo of her husband, we now know for sure that the Magic Mike actor can do no wrong.
-
6. Derek Hough
Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough was best man at his pal and fellow DWTS colleague Mark Ballas last year. And he must have done a pretty good job, because several months later, he was also one of Brooks Laich's groomsmen at his wedding to Hough's sister, Julianne.
-
7. NSYNC
When NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick bid adieu to bachelor life in 2013, he asked all of his former band members to be in his wedding party, and our hearts just couldn't take all the handsomeness that came with it.