Proof That Your 'Harry Potter'-Themed Wedding Can Be Super Magical

Look, who among us hasn't fantasized about having a Harry Potter-themed wedding? And when your husband pops the question at Harry Potter World, not only do you say yes (or more like, "Accio, ring!"), you throw a wedding that would make The Ghost of Dumbledore weep with pride.

Cassie and Lewis Byrom did just that, celebrating their love in true wizarding style with a wedding that was just as classy as it was adorably nerdy.

The couple's' reception was held in Manchester's Hogwarts-esque Midland Hotel, and was alllll kinds of on theme. Not only were there Azkaban posters, guests took home edible snitches, wands were abundant, there was a reading from an actual Harry Potter book (um, amazing), and don't even get us started on the cake. We want to eat it, but also want to gaze at it. In other words, #ItsComplicated.

Photos by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

Photo by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

While Cassie wore a traditional white gown, you better believe she had some magical secrets up her sleeves. By which we mean up her skirt. Behold, a Hogwarts garter, plus themed heels that make us question which house she's affiliated with.

Photo by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

Photo by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

Meanwhile, her bouquet was made from the pages of Harry Potter books, because yes, this wedding was the actual best.

Photo by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

Basically, Cassie and Lewis's big day was even more magical than The Sorting Hat, and don't even get us started on her manicure:

Photo by Kelly Clarke Wedding Photography

Can we all agree that this couple is goals? To be honest, the only thing missing from their nuptials was J.K. Rowling as officiant.