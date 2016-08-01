Model Hanne Gaby Odiele Wore a Stunning Silk Cape on Her Wedding Day

Because veils are SO last year.
Hanne Gaby Odiele and John Swiatek tied the knot at an upstate New York wedding in the Catskills this past weekend. And, as models do, they said "I do" in true style.
The Belgian street style star opted for a silk cape instead of a traditional veil as she walked down the aisle with her father—in the rain, no less.
Ten years ago I met one of the first friends I made in New York. After a casting we went and had a hot dog in front of Madison square garden, and I knew then that I would never meet a person with quite the same magnetic energy as her. We've been through a lot, but this weekend I had the privilege of watching her walk down the aisle, with another one of my best friends. What a special and surreal experience. I love you girl, and I can't wait to see what this new chapter of life holds for you and John 💍👰💜 @hannegabysees @kasiastruss @yawnjohn #HanneAndJohn
Underneath the cape, which was taken off upon reaching her longtime love at the altar, the 27-year-old wore a Balenciaga by Alexander Wang ensemble—an ivory bustier top paired with cargo pants underneath a sheer, lace dress.
Odiele was joined by a gaggle of model bridesmaids, including Anna Ewers, Martha Hunt, and Jacquelyn Jablonski, as well as maid of honor Kasia Struss—all rocking lilac slip dresses.
The couple exchanged vows beneath a teepee made out of branches in a picture-perfect meadow and Odiele calls it the "best weekend" of their lives.
As fabulous as the pair's wedding day turned out, it's hard to forget just how epic the bride's bachelorette weekend celebration was, which included a revival of Juicy Couture tracksuits.
Congrats to Hanne and John on a grand day oozing with style!