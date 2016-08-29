Hannah Davis Jeter's Wedding Band Is the Stuff of Dreams

One of the most talked-about weddings this summer was definitely Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis's beautiful California nuptials at the end of July. The former New York Yankees player tied the knot with the gorgeous Davis in a small ceremony (fewer than 100 guests). And though we've yet to see any official photos of their big day, we already know that the bride wore two stunning Vera Wang gowns.

Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated model also debuted her brand new wedding band and it's a total showstopper. It is encrusted with diamonds (#casual) and perfectly matches her engagement sparkler.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Jeter joined her fellow SI models at an event in Brooklyn, New York, and she looked so sexy in a plunging mini dress.

Our beach beauties are glowing at Summer of Swim☀️ #SISwim A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 28, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

So many models. So little time. It can only be Summer of Swim! #SISwim (📸: @taylorbphoto) A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 28, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

It's obvious that married life is treating her well!