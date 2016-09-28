Guy Loses—Then Finds!—Engagement Ring During Yankees Game Proposal

A proposal at a Yankees baseball game yesterday, September 27, went from a near strikeout to a home run in a matter of seconds thanks to fellow fans. Let us explain...

Andrew Fox planned to pop the question to Heather Terwilliger during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium and, when the moment came and the big moment was being broadcast on the center field video board, he dropped the engagement ring.

Yep, that happened. In front of a crowd of 35,161—plus the many people watching on TV.

The moment went down during the fifth inning and the important piece of jewelry fell to the ground in section 228 of the ballpark's second deck. A search began and was underway for nearly five minutes, though it must've felt like an eternity for Fox, who understandably cried.

Luckily for the couple—both 29 years old—fellow attendees aided in the hunt and, in the end, the sparkler was found in the cuff of Terwilliger's pants leg. The proposal was back on schedule, a yes was given, and the two lovebirds shared a long kiss and hug.

The Yankees may have beaten the Red Sox at the end of the night, but it's Fox and Terwilliger who are the real winners here!