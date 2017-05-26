Your Guide to Finding the Best Wedding Dress Neckline for Your Body Type

"Since every woman has an individual body type, knowing your body and embracing it will help decide what fits best," says designer Galia Lahav of finding the perfect dress. We couldn't agree more.

Of course, it's easier said than done. If you still haven't embarked on what could be the most stressful, overwhelming, and drama-induced shopping experience of your life, take it from us—you could make it less painful by doing your homework in advance and knowing what looks best on you. Are you a fit-and-flare kind of gal? Is your venue calling for a cathedral train? Veil or no veil? And of course, the neckline together with the silhouette are probably the most essential features of your wedding dress.

As Lauren Crispin, co-owner of The Mews Bridal, puts it: "While you might be in love with the idea of a plunging V-neck, your body shape might suit a flatter, off-the-shoulder look. Once you find one or two necklines that work for you, make sure you tell your stylist immediately–they should then be able to focus on the right dresses for you."

VIDEO: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet

A lot of women think of weddings and their dress, in fictitious, almost mythical terms, and it becomes more about portraying an image (a princess, old-Hollywood glamour etc) as opposed to showing up as who you truly are. As a result, you could end up looking like a completely different person, and that, in most cases, looks and feels awkward and unnatural. So go for something that is comfortable and flattering.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about wedding dress necklines and how to choose the most appropriate one for you, according to industry professionals.