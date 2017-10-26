Here's What Every Detail at Gucci Mane's $1.7 Million Wedding Cost

Last week, when news broke that rapper Gucci Mane tied the knot with Keyshia Ka'oir in Miami, we thought we'd be reporting on just another celebrity wedding. And by that we definitely mean beautiful and glamorous, but we didn't expect what was to come. Davis' big day (Gucci's real name is Radric Delantic Davis), which costed a total of $1.7 million, was one for the books.

We probably should have known that this was going to be no ordinary event when, to celebrate their rehearsal dinner, Mane and his now-wife, both dressed in red, exchanged gifts. And by "exchanged gifts" we mean he bought both of them Rolls-Royce Wraiths worth $515,000. Because nothing says love quite like driving matching luxury cars.

His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

But the actual wedding, which took place on Oct.17 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, is what blew us away.

The bride walked down the aisle clad in a custom beaded mermaid Yousef Aljasmi dress and a diamond headpiece. Speaking of serious bling, we've never actually seen a bridal bouquet made out of diamonds, but Ka'oir had that, too.

My amazing gown by the talented @charbelzoecouture !!!!! A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

I thank God for my wife @keyshiakaoir A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Gucci Mane chose a white tuxedo designed by Hideoki Bespoke that set him back $9,000. His Swarovski-encrusted Christian Louboutin shoes retail for $3,795.

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

As you may have imagined, the glamorous all-white wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Monica, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Karrueche, and Diddy.

When one of your best friends has found the one and says wear white Sis .... That’s exactly what you do!! #TheManeEvent 💍💎💍 #TheWopsters A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

For the reception, the bride changed into an equally stunning gown and posed in front of her $75,000 10-foot wedding cake that took 10 months of planning and three days of baking. It also took a sword to slice it.

Cake Cake Cake Cake @eddascakedesign A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Cake double my size A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The couple reportedly spent $50,000 on the invitations alone. How many invitations do you have to buy to spend that much money, you ask? Not that many if you take into consideration that their invite was actually a mirror encrusted with crystals that cost $1,000 each.

Our wedding invitations were so gorgeous!!! Thank u @odacreative A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Ok, so we're just going to go ahead and say it: this is THE wedding of the year. Congratulations, guys!