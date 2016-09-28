This Groom from 1961 Legit Looks Exactly Like Young Matt Damon

From when the actor wasn't even Bourne yet—pun intended.

Carson Blackwelder
Sep 28, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Matt Damon has taken the internet by storm without doing anything.

It all began when Reddit user coffeeandtrout shared a photo of their parents' wedding day back in February 1961—assuming those details are valid. The catch is that the man in the black-and-white snapshot looks an awful lot like a certain Oscar winner.

My parents Wedding day, February 1961. I think Dad looks like Matt Damon...... from OldSchoolCool

 

In the image, the groom has his arm wrapped around the bride's waist as they stare lovingly at each other dressed in their best duds. At first glance it's a totally normal photo, but the likeness the guy shares with the 45-year-old Bourne star is truly uncanny.

Fellow Reddit users have upvoted the photo more than 6,100 times and it has garnered nearly 1,500 comments. "I actually thought it was Matt Damon before I read what went with the photo," one user wrote. "He's smiling like he knows he's Matt Damon," another added.

One user noted that the pair look so in love and the original poster took note. "Thanks, they were," he responded before delivering more tear-inducing details. "Mom passed away last year. Dad's still trying to adjust. They were great together."

This is certainly one doppelgänger pair for the history books.

