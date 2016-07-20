These Flower Girl Grandmas Totally Won This Wedding

Josh and Maggie Wakefield have begun what we hope turns into the biggest wedding trend to ever hit the industry: flower girl grandmas.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 11 at White Chimneys in Gap, Pennsylvania, asked their grandmothers to be co-flower girls and Maggie was walked down the aisle by her grandfather — a decision, Maggie admitted, "meant the world" to them.

Ashley Elizabeth

"My father passed away from colon cancer in December 2013, so I wanted to incorporate his parents into the wedding," Maggie added. "My grandfather, Ronald Sr., walked me down the aisle and my grandmother, Joyce, was the flower girl."

In addition to having her dad's parents (who have been married for 56 years) involved, the beautiful bride paid tribute to her dad by having a small portrait of him on her bouquet.

Ashley Elizabeth

Maggie said she has "always had a special connection" to her grandparents and noted that Josh's grandmother, Drue, was a "huge influence" in his life.

The result was almost too adorable for words, with Ashley Elizabeth capturing snapshots of Joyce (photographed on the right) and Drue (photographed on the left) donning matching gray dresses and white corsages. And as for the photos of Ronald Sr. walking Maggie down the aisle, don't even get us started.



Ashley Elizabeth

"It was an honor to witness such a sentimental moment as two stunning grannies walked down the aisle!" Ashley said. "In nearly a decade of photographing weddings, I'm not sure I've seen anything quite like that. It's a privilege for me to preserve the moments that would have vanished without a camera."

At the end of the day, Maggie knows that her and her new husband's unique wedding choices won't go unnoticed by those who sadly couldn't be there.

Ashley Elizabeth

"I'm sure that my father was looking down, smiling, and laughing at his mother throwing flower petals," Maggie continued. "With his father and me following from behind."