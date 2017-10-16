14 Chic Wedding Dresses for Petite Women

Shopping for a wedding dress can be a struggle when you have a petite frame. You'd probably want to avoid oversized and chunky details as well as puffy princess gowns (you don't want your gown to be wearing you). Just keep it simple—less is more, especially in this case.

Show off your petite frame by opting for shoulder-baring styles that feature a halter or illusion neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, or an off-the-shoulder top part. If you like sleeves, that's totally fine—just pick a gown with a shorter hemline that will flatter your legs.

And it's probably a good idea to stay away from long over-embellished veils or trains—a blusher or a flyaway veil would look so much better.

Now take a look at some of our favorite bridal gowns perfect for women with petite frames.

RELATED: The Most Stunning Fall 2017 Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week