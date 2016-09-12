17 Gorgeous Engagement Rings with Colored Gems

Nothing will make your engagement ring stand out more than a beautiful colored gem instead of a traditional diamond (just ask Kate Middleton and Hilary Swank). And the options are truly limitless and, more importantly, just as stunning—blue sapphires, yellow citrines, red rubies, green emeralds. Here, we rounded up our favorite engagement rings with colored stones for those of you willing to take the road less traveled.
1. Leibish Yellow Cushion and Pink Diamond Engagement Ring
$10,345
2. Leibish Pink and Yellow Diamond Cross-Over Halo Ring
$18,570
3. Leibish Vivid Yellow Oval Diamond Ring
$5,250
4. Ritani RUBY AND DIAMOND RING
$29,697
5. Ritani MANDARIN GARNET SATURN RING
$15,000
6. Ritani CUSHION SWISS BLUE TOPAZ RING
$725
7. Ritani CITRINE AND PINK TOURMALINE GEMSTONE RING
$575
8. Ritani HYDRA BLUE TOPAZ RING
$1,295
9. De Beers COLOURED DIAMOND Ring
$8,950
10. Tiffany YELLOW DIAMOND RING
$7,650
11. Blue Nile Sapphire and Diamond Ring
$12,000
12. Blue Nile Pink Sapphire and Micropavé Diamond Ring
$2,400
13. Tiffany Novo cushion-cut Ring
$17,500
14. Tiffany round brilliant Diamond and Sapphire Ring
15. SARAH & SEBASTIAN Black Diamond Ring
$1,600
16. Yael Designs Sorrel Ring
17. Zales Green and White Diamond Engagement Ring
$1,999