50+ Gorgeous Dresses That Every 2018 Bride Must See

Even though fashion month is technically a ready-to-wear event that spans from New York to Paris, designers never forget about brides-to-be.

It's actually the perfect occasion to look for a dress that doesn't necessarily have a classic "bridal look." What do we mean by that? Well, it's not all mermaid silhouettes and layers of chiffon and taffeta.

Tadashi Shoji, for example, sent down the runway in NYC a sleeveless lace number with bold floral embroidery on its front that you could easily wear again after your big day.

And John Galliano's creative director Bill Gaytten showed a dreamy pink dress that is dance floor-friendly and perfect for a more casual summer ceremony.

Those of you who favor princess gowns will be very happy with Brandon Maxwell's designs for next season. And supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a cozy white sweater and a gorgeous textured skirt with a belt—a modern twist on the classic princess silhouette that will help you pull off that Olivia Palermo bridal look.

Now, keep scrolling down to see 50+ bridal looks for fall 2018 that will undoubtedly inspire your wedding day outfit.