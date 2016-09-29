Goldie Hawn Just Revealed the Secret to Her Long-Lasting Relationship

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 33 years—and most likely have been asked many times about the secret to their long-lasting love. On Monday, September 26, the 70-year-old actress revealed all and gave everyone quite the surprise advice.

Turns out, the Oscar winner believes it's the act of not being married to the 65-year-old actor that has given them the edge in Hollywood when other couples are splitting up.

"I would have been long divorced if I got married," Hawn said during an appearance on Loose Women, a show on ITV in the UK. "If you need to be bound to someone, then it's important to be married. If you are independent, then it's important to not be married."

Hawn and Russell first got together on the set of the movie Swing Shift in 1984 and have one child, Wyatt Russell, together. Hawn, who was previously married to Gus Trikonis and Bill Hudson—the latter with whom she had acting offsprings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

"We like the choice and we chose to stay. We're always asked why we are not married. Why? What is marriage going to do for us?" Hawn continued. "At the beginning, you want to see each other all the time. Then you get jealous when they're gone too long and that's exciting. But for a healthy long-term relationship, than 68 percent of the time is good."

There you have it, folks. For some couples, not being married is the secret to being together forever.