6 Gifts to Give Your Dad on Your Wedding Day

Chances are, the fathers of the bride and groom have dedicated a boatload of time and money to your big day. Chances also are that every time you’ve asked what he’d like to receive as a thank-you gift, he insists he has everything he needs. And this has probably left you in a bit of a conundrum.
Do you respect their wishes to not receive more “stuff?” Or do you treat him to a special gift? If you ask us, these men deserve something no matter how large or small. If you’re struggling to think of what to buy your dad for your wedding day, we’ve got you.
Here’s a list of thoughtful gifts we’re sure every dad will love and cherish forever.
VIDEO: The Cost of Wedding Invites
-
1. Wild & Wolf Backgammon
For the dad who holes up in his office, give him a beautifully designed Wild & Wolf Backgammon that can serve as a playful accent on his desk.
$20
-
2. Artificer Wood Works Classic Monogrammed Wine Box
Is he a fan of sipping on fine wines? Present him one of his favorite vintages inside this monogrammed wine box. It beautifully seals with an elegant foil and you can personalize the box with his initials. This is one that’ll go on his bookshelf.
$69
-
3. Lenox French Perle Frame
This one might make him tear up a bit. Have a photograph of your parents or his parents on their wedding day printed and set it in the frame. You can display it on the sign-in table with framed photos of other family weddings for an extra personal touch at your wedding. Also a great idea: a print of you two from your big day that he can place in his study.
$40
-
4. Cathy’s Concepts Personalized 3-Piece Handkerchief
Consider something he can use on the big day. Nothing adds class to a suit better than a new pocket square. Have a handkerchief embroidered with your dad’s initials. He’ll love using it the day-of and will treasure it thereafter.
$40
-
5. Izola Flask
He’ll love letting loose with the Izola Flask, a timeless accessory that works for nearly every dad’s personality.
$24
-
6. Bulova Ashton Pocket Watch
The Bulova Ashton Pocket Watch is an elegant piece that’ll help any dad stay on schedule throughout your wedding weekend and well beyond.
$74