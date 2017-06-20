6 Gifts to Give Your Dad on Your Wedding Day

Chances are, the fathers of the bride and groom have dedicated a boatload of time and money to your big day. Chances also are that every time you’ve asked what he’d like to receive as a thank-you gift, he insists he has everything he needs. And this has probably left you in a bit of a conundrum.

Do you respect their wishes to not receive more “stuff?” Or do you treat him to a special gift? If you ask us, these men deserve something no matter how large or small. If you’re struggling to think of what to buy your dad for your wedding day, we’ve got you.

Here’s a list of thoughtful gifts we’re sure every dad will love and cherish forever.

VIDEO: The Cost of Wedding Invites