Calling all Ben Higgins/Lauren Bushnell fans! By now, you have probably heard that the couple has scored their own reality series on Freeform which is kind of a big deal, because no other couple in the history of The Bachelor has done it. And even though we'll have to wait until October to watch it, Higgins and Bushnell have finally revealed details about Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After.

"It’s going to be more like a docu-series and documenting our life," Bushnell told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have a certain idea of what a reality show was: On the Bachelor, I was away from my family and friends, but this is going to be very different." Apparently, there will be a lot wedding planning footage as the newly-engaged couple are getting ready to tie the knot. Naturally, we are hoping to see a TV wedding.



FIRST DATE 🙌🏼 many more to come ❤️ A photo posted by Lauren Bushnell (@lauren_bushnell) on Mar 16, 2016 at 4:54pm PDT

Higgins is also eyeing a possible seat at the Colorado House of Representatives so it seems like the two have a lot going on right now as they are settling down in Higgins' home in Denver.