Grab Your Glass Slippers — You Can Now Get Married at Disney World

Some little girls dream of morphing into Cinderella and getting married to Prince Charming. And some little girls dream of eating pizza all day (read: us), which is also OK. But if your idea of a dream wedding includes glass slippers, your wish is about to come true. Basically, Mickey Mouse is volunteering as tribute to be your Fairy Godmother and opening up Disney World to weddings. More specifically, he's offering you a golden ticket to Cinderella's castle. (!!!!!)

Disney is allowing reservations at the iconic East Plaza Garden location for the casual price of $75K, which is more than most people make in a year. A park representative broke down the figure, explaining that the wedding ceremonies (which have to take place at 9:30 a.m. sharp) cost $25K, while the food, beverages, and other expenses cost another $50K. And again, that's just for the ceremony.

Time to break open that piggy bank, especially if you want to hire a Fairy Godmother (no seriously, it's an actual option).