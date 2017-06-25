7 Celebrity Wedding Planners to Put On Your Radar

While we often look to celebrities and their multi-million dollar weddings either from pure curiosity or to find inspiration for our own bashes, the truth is that, it takes a village to pull together a celebration of these proportions. It also literally takes a village to plan and execute a celebrity wedding. And nobody works harder than the planner who needs to coordinate the event, negotiate expensive contracts with vendors, and make sure everything goes smoothly the day of (no crashers, no cell phones, no paparazzi, of course).

Some of them have decades-worth of experience in the industry and are only in the business of planning seven-figure weddings. But that doesn't guarantee you they will drop everything and start planning your dream bash—you still need to book them well in advance.

Without further ado, here are seven wedding planners you should know.

1. Bryan Rafanelli

Bryan Rafanelli, owner of Rafanelli Events, is responsible for pulling off the gorgeous nuptials of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky in Rhinebeck, NY. He has also worked with Michelle Obama on multiple White House events including the official 2016 holiday decorations.

2. Lady Elizabeth Anson

When you're cousins with the Queen of England and have significant event planning experience (40 years to be exact), it's only normal to get a phone call aksing you to oversee the most anticipated wedding of the decade—Kate Middleton and Prince William's. British royalty aside, she's also worked with Tom Cruise, Mick Jagger, Sting, and Valentino.

3. Mindy Weiss

When Ciara and Russell Wilson threw the most stunning castle wedding we've ever seen, it was actually Mindy Weiss who was responsible for planning the event. Her past clients include Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, just to name a few.

4. Marcy Blum

Dubbed one of the best wedding planners in the world, Marcy Blum started her career 30 years ago after she graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. She has created events for everyone—from LeBron James to the Rockefeller family.

5. Preston Bailey

Since opening his design studio in 1980, Preston Bailey has become one of the most sought-after planners not only in Tinseltown but across the globe, too. There is something theatrical about how he designs his events—lush floral arrangements, dramatic lighting. His client list includes Oprah and Katherine Zeta Jones among others.

6.Sharon Sacks

Kim's love story with Kris Humphries may have ended after only 72 days, but we still remember how gorgeous her $10 million dollar wedding was, and Los Angeles-based planner Sharon Sacks was the person behind it. In fact, Kardashian also called Sacks when it was time for her and Kanye to tie the knot in Europe.

7.Yifat Oren

Oren is one of LA's finest event planners and she has the client list to prove it—Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Molly Sims, and Reese Witherspoon have all relied on her services.