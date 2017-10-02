The Fall Season's Most Anticipated Wedding Trends

Expect everything from humble tiered cakes to fresh foliage.
As leaves turn and pumpkins arise on curbs across the nation, brides everywhere are commencing the planning process for the biggest day of their lives during one of the year's most adored seasons. With fall, comes rich oranges and subtle reds as well as a departure from reception ice cream trucks and the welcoming of grand fire pits for post-ceremony s'mores. And it's an opportune time for the most memorable photographs. The shift in fall trends is subtle year-to-year, yet each annual autumnal period brings a fresh take on crisp morning nuptials and cool evening celebrations. We've spoken to top industry professionals who have assembled their thoughts on the latest trends of the season, sharing them as inspiration for brides everywhere who are looking to explore the latest and greatest in autumnal "I Do's."
VIDEO: Coinage: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget
Keep reading for the biggest wedding trends to expect this fall.
-
1. In Full Bloom
"We've been encouraging our wedding clients to look up, exploring ways to suspend florals in interesting ways rather than relying just on predictable tabletop flower arrangements," divulges Liz Castelli of Tinsel & Twine when spilling her thoughts on floral décor styles for the upcoming fall season. Wearable florals are also making their debut, adding a fresh decorative element to everyone attending your big day. "I like wearable florals for guests even outside of the bridal party. Think: corsage/boutonnieres as escort cards that all guests can pin on for a unifying touch of color. Or simple hair wreaths and leis that guests can grab at their own happy discretion." Tinsel & Twine's lead wedding designer, Alexa Jensen hopes the swapping of festive bouquets becomes a major trend for the upcoming season. "The way some brides make gown changes throughout the night, I want to establish changes of bouquets as a trend. Different armfuls of flowers in varying color palettes or vibes as the night goes on. 2018…it's on."
-
2. A Touch of Whimsy
In contrast to elevated floral trends, Alexa Jensen encourages brides to think outside the box when it comes to décor, relying on whimsical decorative elements to add charm to your reception and ceremony. "We always appreciate when clients don't lean on florals for the focus of their decor. Stylized prop-based design elements like taxidermy, balloon canopies, stacks of books, clawfoot tubs, neon signs, and collections of vintage microphones have been fun to explore for more adventurous couples." Think even more outside the realm of possibility by electing for a unique saying or word that relates to your personal relationship as a couple when thinking of ideas for a neon sign or enchanting label.
-
3. Have a Green Thumb
The use of humble greenery in replacement of ornate centerpieces is a trend sweeping receptions and ceremonies across the country. Isabella Sikaffy, owner of Florabella Studios, considers bringing the outdoors in when crafting centerpieces and ceremony décor that focus around fall foliage, playing up the simplicity of chic greenery with soft seasonal hues. "By utilizing autumnal hues in your arrangements, you're quickly able to create a warm and romantic feeling while staying true to the season. Our particular favorites are pistachio, maple, and firepower leaves, but love anything with a red or orange tinge." Jacin Fitzgerald of Jacin Fitzgerald Events also believes in embracing the soft autumnal shades of the season. "We love pairing unexpected hues like chambray and mustard or Wedgewood and plum, and combining them with freshly foraged branches or greenery, or even fruit to create an inviting tablescape."
-
4. Propose a Toast
"Greet your guests with a seasonal libation—spiked or non-alcoholic—to kick off the festivities," suggests Jacin Fitzgerald when listing some of the season's latest drink trends. "When the temperatures start to drop, a warm cup of cider not only provides comfort, but the scent evokes the feeling of autumn," Jacin recalls. "Consider a spiked apple cider + bourbon cocktail as a signature drink that guests will remember long after the big day." A chic sugarcoated rim also provides a photo-worthy serving platter of whimsy for guests to enjoy.
-
5. Take the Cake
One of the most fundamental—and often most memorable—components of a wedding comes with the couple's choice of post-ceremony dessert. Ending the party on a sweet note is one of the best ways to guarantee guests are exiting the celebration full and happy. In talking to Baked Tribeca's Head Decorator, Annemarie Bouman, on her thoughts for upcoming fall trends in terms of wedding cakes and dessert, she's noticed couple's opting towards simple and rustic confection options. "A couple of the wedding cake trends I have noticed lately are the rustic swirl cake with fresh flowers," says Annemarie. "More and more couples are looking for the classic modern look." With couples opting for more of a lighter option in regards to flavor, Annemarie divulges that her most popular wedding cake combination is raspberry lemonade with a lemon base and raspberry filling. If cake isn't high on your list of dessert options, classic cookies are always a sweet, and trending, option to consider.