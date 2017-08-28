3 Things to Keep in Mind When Planning a Fall Wedding

Fall is the perfect season to embrace natural textures and colors, especially if you're planning to host your wedding outdoors. Extreme heat and humidity are not an issue, which is something both you and your guests will appreciate. Fall just brings a certain feeling of coziness and comfort that makes a wedding feel even more personal and special.

Of course, as a transitional season, it also brings surprise showers and shorter days which can affect different aspects of your ceremony and reception. We spoke to Alyssa Longobucco, style and planning editor at The Knot, about all the things you should have in mind before planning your big fall day.

1. Décor

"There are plenty of great ways to embrace the season without your event feeling too 'theme-y.' Focus on incorporating thoughtful seasonal touches, like a warm apple pie dessert bar or a mulled apple cider signature cocktail, and incorporate the cozy feel throughout the day with a comfy lounge area complete with fire pits, lush textured fabrics—like velvet or cashmere—and tons of romantic candlelight or lanterns," Longobucco said.

Embrace the rustic trend—raw wood tables, ceramic dish ware, and bistro lights strung overhead.

2. Weather

Preparation is everything when it comes to embracing cooler fall temperatures. Ensuring that your guests are comfortable and happy throughout your entire event should be your main priority.

"Order wraps to have on hand for any cocktail dress-clad guests to throw over their shoulders come sunset, and deck out the reception area with a plethora of thick plaid throw blankets," Longobucco said. "Fire pits are always a crowd favorite, and if your venue allows, look to rent a few heat lamps to have on hand in case things get really chilly."

3. Earlier Sunset

Since the sun sets earlier in the fall, you will probably need to push forward all of your wedding events.

"For instance, you may need to move your 5:30 PM ceremony to 4:30 PM instead, meaning your day will start earlier, as well as your reception," Longobucco suggested. "Stay appeased of the time constraints on your reception venue—like if your contract only covers five hours of party time—as you may want to plan on a longer or earlier after party to keep the festivities going."

Check with your photographer on what would be the best time to do a quick "golden hour" session since that will also likely be earlier than usual.