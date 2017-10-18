8 Beautiful Venues Perfect for a Fall Wedding

Choosing your wedding date and venue are among the first decisions you'll make post-engagement. And while a lot of couples opt for summer celebrations, we think that fall weddings are nothing short of breathtaking.
Nature's transformation this time of the year is truly incredible, so picking a fall date can mean romantically exchanging vows surrounded by sweeping views of the mountains washed in orange and red hues. Great memories? Check. Great photos? check.
We found eight venues that offer all the luxury amenities you'd want for your big day and just so happen to be nestled in magnificent fall scenery. From a former distillery-turned-castle to a resort in the Canadian Rockies where the Northern Lights make frequent appearances, here's where to host your perfect fall wedding.
1. Big Cedar Lodge
Where: Ridgedale, Missouri
Why: Big Cedar Lodge, which was named the No. 1 Resort in the Midwest by Travel + Leisure, offers more than 20 exceptional wedding and reception venues and the best fall foliage the Ozarks have to offer.
For more information, visit: bigcedarweddings.com
2. Castle & Key
Where: Frankfort, Kentucky
Why: The former Old Taylor Distillery, which dates back to the 1800s, is being given new life as a dreamy limestone castle surrounded by gardens and lush greenery—as you can imagine, it's absolutely breathtaking.
For more information, visit: castleandkey.com
3. The Equinox, A Luxury Collection Golf Resort & Spa
Where: Manchester, Vermont
Why: Located in the heart of the Green Mountains, The Equinox offers several outdoor and indoor venues and stunning mountain views. Keep your guests busy with classic fall activities such as pumpkin and apple picking, corn mazes, and hayrides. If you are curious to see what the resort looks like in action, check out their webcam.
For more information, visit: equinoxresort.com
4. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Where: Jasper, Canada
Why: Their golf course may be the best in Canada, but in our opinion the stunning mountain vistas and beautiful lake are this resort's most valuable assets. Oh, and the fact that you can spot the Northern Lights at night is not bad either.
For more information, visit: fairmont.com
5. Cliff House Maine
Where: Cape Neddick, Maine
Why: You really get the best of two worlds at Cliff House; stunning fall colors and beautiful ocean views make for the best wedding backdrop. After a day of leaf peeping, cider tasting, and whale watching, unwind at the property’s spa or with a drink, enjoying the coastal vistas.
For more information, visit: destinationhotels.com
6. The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
Where: Truckee, California
Why: Exchange your vows high above the tree tops with the picturesque Sierra Nevada mountain range in the background. In-room gas fire places and floor-to-ceiling windows are just two of the amenities that will make your wedding weekend unforgettable.
For more information, visit: ritzcarlton.com
7. The Inns of Aurora
Where: Aurora, New York
Why: Surrounded by the vibrant red and orange hues of fall, the Inns of Aurora in the Finger Lakes is a picture-perfect wedding destination. Located on tree-lined Cayuga Lake, the property features a variety of outdoor and indoor ceremony and reception options to accommodate any party size.
For more information, visit: innsofaurora.com
8. Stowe Mountain Lodge, a Destination Hotel
Where: Stowe, Vermont
Why: Host your big day at one of this resort's outdoor terraces with sweeping views of the New England mountains, and enjoy all the fun activities Vermont has to offer in the fall including zip lining, hiking, and last but definitely not least, a trip to the Ben & Jerry's factory.
For more information, visit: destinationhotels.com