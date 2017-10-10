8 Chic Fall Floral Trends to Inspire Your Wedding Centerpieces

Contrary to popular belief, summer is not the most popular season to get hitched. It's actually fall, and more specifically, October and September. And we are not surprised at all. Fall is not just perfect for an outdoor celebration, weather-wise, but it also offers the most stunning natural backdrop—your wedding photographer will thank you for the explosion of colors and a glorious "golden hour."
There's no better time than fall to take decor inspiration from nature's bounty. And when it comes to florals, she is plenty bountiful. We asked florists to shed some light on what's in this fall and how to make it work for your most special day, from lush foliages and greenery accents to seasonal branches, leaves, and pods.
1. The more the merrier
"We’re seeing a shift from soft tones to vibrant shades in all spectrums of the rainbow. Lots of blooms with greenery accents, versus all greenery with floral accents. Arrangements and bouquets are leaning toward lush, eye-catching designs." — Susan Kass, A Fantasy in Flowers.
2. Rustic Chic
"Chamomile, spray roses, craspedia, and seeded eucalyptus together in a rustic wooden box create a sense of abundance and harvest in this arrangement. This trend can be achieved by combining stems with small, plentiful blooms with lots of greenery."—Marina, Marina's Garden.
3. Foraged Greenery
"Floral arrangements are overwhelmingly being created with a natural base of greenery, but not just any greenery. The most popular looks consist of vines, branches, and textures pulled straight from your yard." — Bron Hansboro, The Flower Guy Bron.
4. Marsala
"Marsala isn’t going anywhere. This fall will include dark colors such as eggplant and a resurgence of Marsala, the 2015 Pantone color of the year. This is a welcomed change from the white and blush color palette used so often throughout 2017. When using a dark color palette, it is best to mix it with a contrasting color like peach, blush, beige flowers like quicksand roses to get the most appealing visual outcome."—Christy 'CeCe' Todd, CeCe Designs.
5. Copper
"From Moscow mules to flatware, copper is the perfect color to incorporate throughout the floral color palette. Metallic elements are a great way to give a unique look without breaking the bank."—Christy 'CeCe' Todd, CeCe Designs.
6. Go Dark
"Fall time brings deeper, darker, and richer hues of golds, oranges, burgundy and rust; a little contrast to its summer counterpart—which allows these colors time to take the seasonal spotlight." — Develyn Reed, Achara Florist.
7. Succulents
"This season, fall wedding flowers are all about foliage and texture. Right now we love mixing beautiful deep hues with unexpected soft pale pinks. We especially love using dark, moody succulents like red hen and chicks to add interest through texture."—Lauren and Laken, Something Borrowed Blooms.
8. Add Some Color
"Our couples are using peach as an accent, while others are embracing café au lait dahlias and garden roses in subtle fall hues. On the East Coast, fall is a great time to source locally, which is becoming more of a priority for couples. Hydrangeas are the perfect addition to an autumnal wedding." — Sarah Pollard Chiffriller, Petals & Twigs