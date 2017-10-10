8 Chic Fall Floral Trends to Inspire Your Wedding Centerpieces

Contrary to popular belief, summer is not the most popular season to get hitched. It's actually fall, and more specifically, October and September. And we are not surprised at all. Fall is not just perfect for an outdoor celebration, weather-wise, but it also offers the most stunning natural backdrop—your wedding photographer will thank you for the explosion of colors and a glorious "golden hour."

VIDEO: 5 Most Expensive Wedding Venues in the U.S.

There's no better time than fall to take decor inspiration from nature's bounty. And when it comes to florals, she is plenty bountiful. We asked florists to shed some light on what's in this fall and how to make it work for your most special day, from lush foliages and greenery accents to seasonal branches, leaves, and pods.

RELATED: What Every Bride-to-Be Needs to Know Before Meeting Their Wedding Florist