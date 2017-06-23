Read This Before You Re-Size Your Wedding or Engagement Ring

Our bodies change with time and you may wake up one day to find that your engagement ring doesn't fit properly anymore. The solution, of course, is to make an appointment with a jeweler and have it re-sized.

But before you even get there, let's talk first about what the perfect fit should feel like.

"It is always a good rule of thumb to have the engagement ring fit slightly tighter than any other ring, about a half a size smaller than the usual ring size," told us Ivette Stephanopoulos, retail wedding manager at David Yurman.

"It should be difficult to push over the knuckle, but not uncomfortable when on. Engagement rings typically have a heavier diamond or center stone, which can make the ring spin if it does not fit tight enough."

If you're currently looking for a ring, and want to take into consideration the fact that you may need to re-size it years down the line, maybe stay away from those pieces that have diamonds or stones around the band. It's not that those are impossible to re-size—a good jeweler should be able to do it—but complicated designs are harder to re-shape and there are certain limitations.

"Re-sizing rings with stones in the band, or pave rings, does limit the options for sizing. Due to the design with the stones in the band, usually these rings can only be sized up to a half size up or down," added Stephanopoulos.

She says that gold is usually the easiest metal to work with, and while each ring is different, most jewelers would recommend re-sizing a ring no more than two or three times altogether.

If you'd like to change the center diamond, you need to be extra cautious and think twice about it, because the ring will require a completely different setting to fit the stone perfectly.

"The existing ring was created specifically for the original stone, so extreme care has to be taken when changing the diamond, to ensure that it will work with the setting and keep the diamond safe," adds Stephanopoulos.