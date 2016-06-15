Here's *Exactly* What to Wear for Every Wedding Dress Code

Invited to a wedding but have no idea what the guest attire on the invite means? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
To help you select an appropriate outfit for your next wedding celebration, we rounded up the most common wedding dress codes and what to wear for each.
RELATED: To Post or Not to Post: 5 Tips to Help You Avoid a Wedding Social Media #Fail
-
1. White tie
The most formal dress code of all requires men to wear a tuxedo and a white bow tie while women should opt for a floor-legth ball gown. If you get invited to a wedding with a white tie dress code, prepare for it as if it was a state dinner at the White House.
Marchesa Tulle and Silk-Faille Gown, $5,995; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Black Tie
Evening weddings those after 6pm) usually call for a black tie dress code. Think formal dresses or chic evening gowns and a tuxedo with a black bow tie for your plus-one.
Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Silk-Crepe Gown, $3,490; net-a-porter.com
-
3. Dressy Casual
Plan an outfit that’s formal and dressy but, don’t worry, there is no need to wear a red-carpet-worthy gown. A nice skirt and a silk blouse or a pretty cocktail dress would be appropriate for a wedding with a semiformal dress code.
Carla Zampatti Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $455; modaoperandi.com
-
4. Cocktail Attire
For women, it’s pretty straightforward— opt for an elegant cocktail dress and heels. Your partner could wear his fanciest tailored suit.
Roland Mouret Strapless Dress, $2,295; net-a-porter.com
-
5. Formal
Also referred to as Black Tie Optional, the formal dress code is usually suggested for evening weddings. In this case, your partner could wear a black suit and a tie or a tuxedo. For the ladies, we suggest a formal dress or a really chic jumpsuit.
Haney Lace-Paneled Crepe Jumpsuit, $2,000; net-a-porter.com
-
6. Casual
This is code for ‘anything goes’ although that doesn’t mean you and your plus-one should show up in flip flops and color coordinated shorts. He should really go for pants and a button-down shirt while you can choose a nice skirt and a blouse.
Diane Von Furstenberg Lace Dress, $600; net-a-porter.com
-
7. Beach Formal
No, that doesn’t mean you can wear a fancy beach cover-up. Opt for a nice summer sundress or a pretty cocktail dress. Whatever you and your partner decide to wear, don’t forget that, well, it is a beach wedding so there will be sand and water.
Tanya Taylor Midi Dress, $252; modaoperandi.com