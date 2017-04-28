13 Ways to Make Your Escort Card Table a Design Focus

We hate to be finicky, but when it comes to wedding decor, the devil is indeed in the details. One wrong element and your entire design vision is ruined. But the opposite is also true. Take escort cards, for example. That simple piece of paper which directs your guests to their table may seem like an insignificant detail, but you can actually turn it into a dazzling part of your wedding design and wow your guests.
We reached out to the Carats & Cakes industry pros to share with us their ideas on how to take your escort card table to the next level.
1. DIY Something Meaningful
“This couple enjoyed growing succulents in their yard, so they grew enough for all the guests and had small plant flags printed with the guest names and inserted them into each succulent plant.” — Tracie Domino, owner and creative director, Tracie Domino Events
2. Take Simple Up a Notch
“Even though we kept it simple for this escort card display, we upped the design using a vintage piece from Snyder Event Rentals and large, fabulous blooms. The cards were sitting on top of large ribbon strands made out of the same material as the cocktail linens and dinner napkins.” — Diana Venditto, founder and creative director, Eventi Floral & Events
3. Create A Conversation Starter
“Use your escort card bar as a conversation starter with an escort card bar. Whether it’s hand-collected geodes or ready-to-pin boutonnières, guests are sure to engage over a small activity during cocktails.” — Calder Clark, owner and creative director, Calder Clark
4. Incorporate Sentimental Items
“Think of your escort table as a still life painting. Use props and items that reflect your wedding’s theme or the venue's architecture and location.” — Denise Fasanello, creative director, Denise Fasanello Flowers
5. Go Full Service
“Add a unique, sophisticated vibe by having the waiters hold your escort cards in copper trays.” — Amy Nichols, owner, Amy Nichols Special Events
6. Have Fun
“Show off your fun side with a pop of color or unique design. Try a hanging installation or an unusual shaped escort card, like these butterflies, to add an element of playfulness to an otherwise stiff wedding tradition.” — Kelly McLeskey-Dolata, owner and creative director, A Savvy Event
7. Build A Tree
"The days of limited options for escort card displays — folded cardstock on a plain entry table — are long gone. Take ideas from your location, color story, and theme to produce an inspired arrangement like this orange tree with real oranges and names inscribed on the leaves.” — Emily Clarke, creative director, Emily Clarke Events
8. Do Double Duty
“We love to design escort card displays that are not only beautiful, but double as favors. Using personalized bud vases with single blooms, guests are both greeted with a stunning display and get to take home a piece of the wedding flowers. Plus, they add even more floral beauty once they're on the dinner tables. This is an escort card table that truly performs!” — Chelsey Morrison, owner and principal event designer, Gather Together
9. Say It with Food
“For our foodies, we designed a beautiful pearl display of oyster shells done in hand calligraphy for their guest’s escort cards.” — Jodi Moraru, owner, EVOKE
10. Produce a Piece of Art
“Create a beautiful display that guests can check on their way into the reception. This way they don't have to hold onto a card while they are holding onto cocktails at cocktail hour!” — Jennifer Thye, owner, Imoni Events
11. Get The Party Started
“Greet your guests to the reception with a glass of champagne that serves double duty as an escort card!” — Beth Bernstein, owner and event director, SQN Events
12. Opt for the Unexpected
“Use unexpected materials, like these calligraphed acrylic squares, to create a show-stopping installation that your guests will love.” — Michelle Edgemont, creative director, Michelle Edgemont
13. Make It Multitask
“We created an 8' x 8’ moss and succulent wall that was used as a ceremony backdrop, escort card setting, and a photo booth backdrop. As the wall was costly, it served many purposes for the couple’s succession of events.” — Eatherley Schultz, owner, Floressence Flowers