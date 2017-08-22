Epic Adventure Gifts for Couples Who Love the Outdoors

Hiking. Camping. Climbing. Taking in the great outdoors... Any of these activities appeal to you and your spouse-to-be? Great! Because in addition to all of those traditional kitchen and bedding upgrades, there are so many great gifts that you can add to your registry these days to help take your adventure game to the next level.
And if there’s one thing I’ve learned during my first year of marriage, it’s that traveling and experiencing new things together outside of your home only makes your relationship better. So whether it’s a cool backpack, tent for two, a pair of sleeping bags, campfire cooking tools, or gadgets to help you relish in every moment outside, let these gifts keep things fun and fresh for you both.
Here’s a list of 10 essentials to get you inspired. Guests will love contributing to each of them, too, knowing their gift will lead to many long-lasting memories for you both.
1. Marmot Tungsten 2-Person Tent
Campers, rejoice! The Marmot Tungsten 2-Person Tent doesn’t just feature the durability you expect from this top outdoors brand, but it’s also lightweight, roomy, and has dual doors for easy entry and exit.
$199
2. Basin and Range La Sal 30-Degree Sleeping Bag
Snuggle up in a Basin and Range La Sal 30-Degree Sleeping Bag. It’s ideal for those warm summer backpacking trips in the mountains and last-minute escapes to the desert—much more comfortable than sweating it out in a sleeping bag built for 0-degree weather.
$200
3. Wild & Wolf Multi Tool
Not 100% sure what you and yours may run into on your journey? Make sure you’re carrying a Wild & Wolf Multi Tool. It blends quality, function, and style into one compact design that’ll help you tap into your inner MacGyver.
$34
4. Biolite Portable Grill
Don’t sacrifice that delectable charred flavor on meats and veggies—register for a Biolite Portable Grill. The unique design transforms it into a grilling surface without the need for charcoal or propane.
$60
5. CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack
Quench your thirst throughout your journey on foot or on wheels with the CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack. It’s easily refillable and comes in four hot colors to go with your sporty style.
$70
6. Picnic at Ascot Hybrid 42 Can Folding Cooler
For a shorter hike (or even a day at the beach), pack up this folding cooler, which keeps food on ice cold for up to 12 hours. When not in use, it folds flat, saving you precious storage space.
$43
7. High Sierra Hawk 45 Backpack
The High Sierra Hawk 45 Backpack has pockets, slips, and compartments for just about anything and even has a bungee cord on its lid for extra gear. But no matter how heavy it gets, it stays comfy on your shoulders and features a system to keep your back cool and dry as you trek.
$140
8. Cuisinart S’More Maker
For dessert, chow down on some classic campfire treats with a Cuisinart S’More Maker. You’ll wonder how you made those gooey snacks all these years without this ingenious little tool.
$10
9. GoPro Hero 5
Document every moment in the wild with the GoPro Hero 5. It’s super durable, waterproof, and creates crystal-clear footage all in one tiny, grab-and-go package.
$300
10. GSI Outdoors 14-Piece Cookware Set
Are you and your fiance adventurer-foodies? With this cookware set, you can practically whip up a multi-course meal by campfire. All pieces together are basically a pound, so you can plan on sleeping with a full stomach without breaking a sweat.
$55