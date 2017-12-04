10 Princess-Worthy Engagement Rings Inspired by Meghan Markle's

It's been exactly a week since the world found out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement and we're still very much FREAKING out. We're also using every chance we have to marvel at the ring he proposed with because...have you seen it?
“Prince Harry designed a very classic yellow gold three stone ring which includes side stones from his late mother’s collection and special center stone he sourced from Botswana," told us jewelry experts at Simon G. Jewelry. "We estimate that the side stones are between .50 carats to .75 carats each, and the center diamond is somewhere around three carats in a softly rectangular cushion shape."
And while other experts are pricing the ring at $350,000—a price tag fit for royalty—you don't need to spend a house-worth of money on a similarly designed sparkler.
Here, we rounded up 10 gorgeous three-stone engagement rings that won't break the bank and are guaranteed to get you a "yes" from your S.O.
-
1. Ritani Yellow Gold Princee-Cut Engagement Ring
$3,410
-
2. Simon G. Jewelry 18K White Gold Engagement Ring
from $10,010
-
3. Diamond Nexus Simply Irresistible Round Cut Engagement Ring
from $989
-
4. Hearts on Fire Integrity HOF Three Stone Engagement Ring
$6,600
-
5. Charles & Colvard Forever One Moissanite Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold
$1,751
-
6. Simon G. Jewelry 18K White Gold Engagement Ring
from $2,420
-
7. Blue Nile Trapezoid Diamond Engagement Ring
from $5,090
-
8. Charles & Colvard Forever One Moissanite Three Stone Engagement Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
$2,319
-
9. Tiffany Engagement Ring
from $15,900
-
10. ILA Gramo Emerald and Diamond Ring
$1,805