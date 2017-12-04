10 Princess-Worthy Engagement Rings Inspired by Meghan Markle's

It's been exactly a week since the world found out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement and we're still very much FREAKING out. We're also using every chance we have to marvel at the ring he proposed with because...have you seen it?

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All About the Royal Ring

“Prince Harry designed a very classic yellow gold three stone ring which includes side stones from his late mother’s collection and special center stone he sourced from Botswana," told us jewelry experts at Simon G. Jewelry. "We estimate that the side stones are between .50 carats to .75 carats each, and the center diamond is somewhere around three carats in a softly rectangular cushion shape."

And while other experts are pricing the ring at $350,000—a price tag fit for royalty—you don't need to spend a house-worth of money on a similarly designed sparkler.

Here, we rounded up 10 gorgeous three-stone engagement rings that won't break the bank and are guaranteed to get you a "yes" from your S.O.

RELATED: 7 Things All Royal Weddings Have in Common