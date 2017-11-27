10 Engagement Rings Designed by Celebrities

When it comes to popping the question, some celebrities go out of their way to make sure they propose with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring. For them, making a casual trip to the jewelry store to pick something off the window is not an option. Instead, they team up with Hollywood’s biggest jewelers to design a sparkler that no other woman in this world will ever have. Romantic, isn’t it? And quite exclusive, too, but that’s to be expected.
Read on to see which celebs rolled up their sleeves and put their creative genius to work in the design studio and feast your eyes on the results.
1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's brand new engagement bling was reportedly designed by Prince Harry and has a personal significance to him. The center diamond is from Botswana, a country the engaged couple visited this summer for Markle's birthday, and the two side diamonds come from Princess Diana's personal diamond collection.
2. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
We don’t need to tell you how multi-talented Justin Timberlake is, right?! So it will probably come as no surprise that when he decided to pop the question to Jessica Biel, the only person he wanted around was his jeweler.
“I had no say whatsoever [in the ring],” Biel told InStyle in 2012. “He is fearless in his choices and has a real eye for design.”
3. Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera
Film producer Matt Rutler definitely took his time before proposing to Christina Aguilera on Valentine’s Day in 2014.
“Matt spent over a year designing the ring with the ring designer to represent their three-year journey together as a couple,” a source told People. “The actual band weaves and intertwines [the] diamonds. Every connecting criss-cross symbolizes how their paths crossed … the ring narrows at the base [to] reflect how their bond continues to grow closer and stronger over time.” Talking about attention to detail.
4. Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway
Hathaway’s 6-carat platinum diamond ring is the product of her husband’s work with Kwiat, a fine jewelry retailer. Apparently, he went to the store very well prepared.
“We were honored to have the opportunity to work with Adam. He had a strong vision for what he wanted to present to Anne and we worked with him to make a custom design," a rep of the company told E!. The ring reportedly costs $150,000.
5. Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman
Oscar winner Natalie Portman is wearing one very special piece of jewelry that her husband Benjamin Millepied and designer Jamie Wolf worked on together. The round stone is an antique, the pave diamonds are certified conflict-free, and the band is made out of recycled platinum.
“We wanted everything about the ring to speak to things that are important to Natalie,” Wolf told InStyle.
6. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
Actor, filmmaker, activist … jewelry designer? George Clooney may be one of the busiest people in Hollywood but when it came to proposing to Amal Alamuddin, he found time to design a gorgeous engagement ring that features an ethically mined emerald-cut diamond.
7. Drew Scott and Linda Phan
We are sorry to inform you that Property Brothers’s Drew Scott is now officially off the market. He popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, last week in Toronto with a super cute Dr. Seuss-themed cake and a custom 1.2 carat brilliant round-cut solitaire sparkler that he designed.
8. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
For the Reynolds-Lively household it all began with the four-word question we all know and this impressive pink diamond rose gold ring. Reynolds asked celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to help him design the deco-inspired bling and we have to admit the duo did a great job.
9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Basketball star Dwyane Wade didn’t spare money or efforts to design the perfect ring for Gabrielle Union. Wade and jeweler Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, met three times just to pick the stone. “He [Wade] had been planning it for months and was very particular to find the stone of her dreams,” a source told People. The end result was a 8.5-carat cushion-cut sparkler worth almost $1 million.
10. Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood
Professional hockey player Mike Fisher showed off his hidden design skills in the best way possible—the sportsman teamed up with jeweler Jonathan Arndt to create Underwood’s stunning round-cut yellow diamond engagement ring estimated to cost $800,000.