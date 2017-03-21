Relive Your Engagement with These Registry Picks

These days engagements are getting more and more creative (like this one that took place underwater). And we completely understand why—after all it marks the beginning of a lifelong journey and it should be nothing short of memorable.
From proposals on mountain tops and beaches to special dinners and sunset picnics, the day you said "I do" will forever be engraved in your memory. Relive that magical moment as a couple with these gift ideas.
2. Were you two at a concert?
Play your favorite tunes or a romantic playlist with this portable turntable by Crosley that can also turn your favorite vinyls into digital files. Even better—make it a party night and invite all your friends to sing karaoke at your house with this system by Singtrix.
3. Was it a classic intimate dinner?
Make dinner at home extra special with a Blue Apron meal plan and this elegant flatware set by Fortessa. End the night snacking on some popcorn—we swear by this one by Cuisinart—while watching a favorite movie.
4. Was it outdoors?
Make your next outdoor excursion an overnighter with this roomy tent by Coleman. Or you can keep it local and create a backyard scene with Bulbrite string lights, a couple rugged-cool Coleman chairs, and cocktails served out of these kitschy glasses by Fishs Eddy.
5. Did it happen while jet-setting across Europe?
Let this Taschen collection curated by The New York Times transport you back and also inspire your next itinerary. You can even prepare yourself and upgrade your luggage game with this Samsonite suitcase that’s big enough to hold your clothes and a ton of souvenirs.
