Ed Westwick Was Basically Chuck Bass as a Groomsman in His Pal's Wedding

Whenever Ed Westwick puts on a suit, we can't help but to feel overcome with intense Gossip Girl vibes. Seriously, this guy will never be able to ditch the Chuck Bass persona. So imagine our delight when the British heartthrob played the role of groomsman recently...

The 29-year-old shared photos on Instagram earlier this week of himself, his friend who was getting married, and the rest of the dudes in the bridal party. The guys look like they're having a fantastic time, as evidenced by the smile we can barely make out on Westwick's blurry face.

Westwick and Co. are all looking sharp in their matching suits, ties, and boutonnières. "Congrats to @jjtc87 helkuva day," he captioned the group pic.

Congrats to @jjtc87 helkuva day. Big thanks to @rollsroycecars A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Sep 20, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

In another photo, we see Westwick standing on the gravel driveway in front of a very James Bond-esque car, which just so happens to be a fancy Rolls-Royce Ghost, which was he and the crew's "wedding wheels" for the big day.

Wedding wheels #rollsroyceghost @rollsroycecars A photo posted by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Sep 20, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

(A Rolls-Royce Ghost, for the record, has an MSRP of $295,850 and up. Baller, we know.)

We doubt that this wedding was as magical as the one the former CW hunk was in on TV—you know, when his on-screen persona finally married Blair Waldorf (played by the gorgeous Leighton Meester) in Central Park and made all #Chair fans rejoice—but it was probably great.