9 Dreamy Venues for the Ultimate Castle-Inspired Wedding

We are firm believers that everyone should feel like royalty on her or his wedding day, and what's a prince or a princess without a castle? Nothing makes for a more romantic wedding backdrop than a grand ballroom in a centuries-old venue, or an intimate dinner under the stars in a lush garden of a palazzo in the heart of Tuscany.
These nine properties in the U.S. and across the Atlantic will deliver the most breathtaking decor for an unforgettable castle-inspired wedding.
1. The Biltmore Estate
Where:Asheville, NC
Why: George Vanderbilt had to wait six years to move into his dream country home but, at the end, the wait was worth it. The estate was (and probably still is) one of America's most beautiful homes and a true architecture wonder. So it comes as no surprise that of all places in the world, Cornelia Vanderbilt, his only child, chose the Biltmore for her nuptials in 1924.
Nowadays, the estate offers 8,000 acres of Blue Ridge Mountain beauty which includes a winery, a spa, lush gardens, a barn, and an Inn. They can accommodate any wedding size and with so much to do on-site, you won't have to leave the estate for the entire weekend.
For more information, visit: biltmore.com
2. Cliveden House
Where: Berkshire, England
Why: Fairy-tale architecture, lavish interiors, and stunning grounds make this 17th century property a truly enchanting setting for weddings. The 350-year old Relais & Châteaux hotel has a refined history of hosting dukes, princes, and even the Astor family.
If you and your S.O. are the kind of people who appreciate priceless antiques, art, and exquisite furniture, then you seriously have to consider the Cliveden House. The estate has 48 guestrooms and suites, nine opulent suites, and the luxurious Spring Cottage on the Thames. Let's be honest, if the estate is up to the Queen's standards (who used to have afternoon tea at the Cottage), then you know it's really good.
For more information, visit: relaisandchateaux.com
3. Castello di Casole
Where: Tuscany, Italy
Why: Who wouldn't want to get married in a former 10th century castle surrounded by dreamy vineyards, groves, and gardens in the heart of Tuscany? Say your vows in the historic Chiesa S. Tommaso church that has been recently restored to host intimate gatherings for up to 30 guests. The property has its own event planning team that can assist you with everything from selecting a menu to choosing a beautiful ceremony site so you can have the perfect Italian wedding.
After your celebration, drive to the Amalfi Coast, which is only a couple of hours away, for a romantic honeymoon.
For more information, visit: castellodicasole.com
4. Villa Pliniana
Where: Lake Como, Italy
Why: Villa Pliniana is a stunning 16th century Italian palazzo located on the beautiful Lake Como. The Classical interiors have been fully restored but we have to tell you, it is the breathtaking view of the lake that will have you speechless. The outdoor gardens and terraces are surrounded by stoned arches, and are just the most superb setting for a wedding. The Sereno Lago di Como hotel is only a 5-minute boat ride away, and who knows, maybe you'll even spot the Clooneys while you're there.
For more information, visit: serenohotels.com
5. Château de la Chèvre d’Or
Where: Èze, France
Why: If you are a foodie, then this is the place for your wedding. The hotel's gourmet restaurant has two Michelin stars thanks to chef Arnaud Faye’s aromatic cuisine that is rich in fresh local ingredients. But that's not the only thing that makes this place so perfect for a European-style fairy-tale wedding. Built on the steep slopes of the French Riviera, the venue offers exquisite vistas of the Mediterranean that will make for an unforgettable reception and will wow your guests. Situated in the medieval village of Èze, the Relais & Châteaux property has 40 rooms and suites, a spa, and beautiful private gardens.
For more information, visit: relaischateaux.com
6. Inverlochy Castle
Where: Fort William, Scotland
Why: This enchanting 19th century castle is surrounded by luscious green trees and the nearby lake. It is so peaceful that it comes as no surprise that celebrities such as Charlie Chaplin, Sean Connery, and Anthony Hopkins have come here to relax. The property sits amidst some of Scotland’s finest scenery and is the epitome of romantic. The castle has 17 bedrooms and a separate lodge so if you are planning a more intimate affair, this is the place for you.
For more information, visit: relaisandchateaux.com
7. La Playa Carmel
Where: Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
Why: The estate was originally designed in 1905 for a member of the San Francisco-based Ghirardelli family (yes, as in the chocolate company). Expect lush gardens oozing Old World charm, patios, and stunning views of the Pacific. Situated in a small beach city on Monterey Peninsula, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a true example of the scenic NorCal coast. The town is home to many galleries, shops, wine tasting rooms, and acclaimed restaurants.
For more information, visit: laplayahotel.com
8. The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Where: Newport, RI
Why: The Chanler at Cliff Walk sits at the start of Newport's famous cliff walk that offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The property has that all-American elegant vibe from the last century so it's perfect for a classic wedding with a touch of whimsy. The mansion has a large terrace and expansive lawns that will be a wonderful setting for your summer celebration. If you're getting hitched in the colder months, The Chanler at Cliff Walk also has several interior spaces where you could host a ball-theme wedding.
For more information, visit: thechanler.com
9. The Rosecliff
Where: Newport, RI
Why: Modeled after the Grand Trianon, the garden retreat of French kings at Versailles, the Rosecliff was built in 1902 and since then has been the setting for fabulous dinners, parties, and Hollywood movies including The Great Gatsby. So if you are dreaming for a Roaring 20s-inspired wedding, there no better place. You can rent out the entire property, which includes the exclusive use of the mansion and its grounds, a bridal dressing suite, and onsite ceremony option, among other things.
For more information, visit: newsportmansions.org