15 Doughnut Wedding Cakes Guaranteed to Make You Drool

LovelyandLight/Getty Images
Lindsay Dreyer
Jun 03, 2016 @ 11:00 am

In honor of National Doughnut Day (aka, the best holiday EVER), we’re taking a look at some delicious wedding cake alternatives to whet your appetite. Who says you have to go the traditional route? Doughnuts make great wedding treats because they’re super versatile and customizable to many themes — but in our opinion, they really go best with a rustic or barn vibe. The best part, though? Doughnuts are totally budget friendly.

RELATED: Want More Wedding Inspo? Like Us on Facebook!

Feast your eyes on some of our favorite ways to incorporate doughnuts at your wedding. And feel free to drool — we won’t judge.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!