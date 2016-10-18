A Look Back at Donald Trump's Three Marriages

Much like he's a man of many thoughts (some of them deeply controversial), Donald Trump is a man of many wives. The reality television star-turned-presidential candidate has been married not once, not twice, but thrice, and the photos are iconic. Well, the ones we could find. Please prepare for what's about to happen, because Donald is serving major hair in these snaps.

Ivana Trump

Mysteriously, it was pretty much impossible for us to track down photos from Donald and Ivana's wedding. However, the couple married in 1977 (and had three children: Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr.), only to divorce in 1992 following an epically long settlement proceeding/cheating scandal (more on that in a minute).

Here's the once-happy couple at a ball (not quite a wedding, but close enough). You know what they say: the higher the hair...

Marla Maples

Donald Trump married Marla Maples in December 1993 (two months after the birth of their daughter Tiffany), the result of an extra-marital affair. "I was made to believe there was a plan in place for ending Donald’s previous marriage," Maples said of the scandal. "I pulled away because I wanted to allow him the time to deal with his wife [Ivana]. I wanted to stay as far away as I could from that. That was the intention." The couple split in 1999, but at least they gifted the world these amazing wedding photos:

Marla getting a smooch from Donald while in her lovely (and super '90s) Carolina Herrera wedding gown. Good times.

And this, the piece de resistance. Also, #ManicureGoals.

Melania Knauss

Donald and Melania met in 1998 when he was on a date with another woman (oh, Trump). In fact, he sent said date to the bathroom so he could get Melania's number. "He came to the party with a date!" the model said in 2015. "I had heard he was a ladies' man, and so I said, 'I'm not one of the ladies.' He said later that he sent her to the ladies' room so he could get my number. I was like, 'Oh, what a sneaky way!'"

The couple got engaged in 2004, after Trump gifted Melania a 12-carat emerald-cut Graff diamond ring—reportedly worth a whopping $3 million. They wed the following year at Trump's Florida resort, and had son Barron in 2006.

For the big day, Melania wore a dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior, which featured an epic 16-foot veil that reportedly took over 1,000 hours to make. The bride and groom held their reception at—where else?— The Mar-a-Lago Club, where they enjoyed a Marnier chocolate truffle cake (which, naturally, was one of the most expensive in history). Oh yeah, and Bill and Hillary Clinton were among their 350 guests.