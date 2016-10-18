Dianna Agron's Valentino Wedding Dress Was Anything But Traditional

Dianna Agron threw all wedding dress traditions out the window when saying "I do" to Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall over the weekend, opting for a nude, straight-off-the-runway look.

Turns out, the gown is a $20,500 Valentino number that made its debut back at Paris Fashion Week in March in the Valentino Autumn/Winter 2016 show. The ruffled embellished tulle dress is embroidered with sequins and beading that adds an extra sparkle and perfectly matched the Moroccan nuptials the couple planned for their guests. Unfortunately, the pics of Agron in her dress were deleted from Instagram, but we tracked down these photos of the dress on the runway:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Glee alum kicked things up a notch with a crown of silver stars for her big day—which took place against the backdrop of an African sunset. Marshall, for his part, wore a turban and brocade jacket atop more traditional shirt and pants.

Agron and Marshall confirmed their engagement in February of this year but, continuing to be one of the most private celeb couples out there, never discussed their impending three-day nuptials at Beldi Country Club—where they and their guests made quite the entrance on the backs of camels.

The 30-year-old recently reported for bridesmaid duty at the wedding of chef and food stylist pal Megan Mitchell, where she also donned a pale-colored dress. Clearly, Agron has found her go-to hue.